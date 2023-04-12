PROPHECY: God's mind regarding postponment of Zimbabwe elections

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Renowned clergyman Pastor Ian Ndlovu has released a prophetic word regarding the harmonized elections penciled for 2023.In a video posted on Youtube, Ndlovu said he saw in the realms of the spirit Elders of Zimbabwe gathered to discuss thepossibility of postponing the 2023 elections.He said the gathering also involved those in uniforms.Ndlovu, in the video, says it is not the mind of God that elections are postponed as it will bring a constitutional crisis.Watch the Prophecy below: