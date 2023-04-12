BREAKING: Pastor and Businessman Isaiah Sovi fingered in Gold Mafia saga

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Businessman Isaiah Brian Sovi is reportedly under investigation on allegations of being one the masterminds and key figure in the gold mafia operation which has been publicised by the Al Jazeera documentary.







Sources within the financial intelligence community in SADC said Sovi's name had come up in investigations that are being conducted by a joint SADC TASKFORCE into anti money laundering.







It is alleged that Sovi has failed to account for 100 million which was found in a bank account in a Madagascar bank account linked to Sovi.







Sovi is listed as the sole director of the company (name withheld). Sovi reportedly lives a lavish lifestyle and he allegedly owns multi-million dollar mansions across Africa.







Investigators who are following all leads have frozen Sovi's assets and bank accounts including those of every company where he owns shares.







Contacted for comment Sovi's spokesperson refused to comment on the matter.



More details to follow…