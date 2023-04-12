Latest News Editor's Choice


Police names Easter accident victims

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
POLICE have identified 10 people who died in a road accident that occurred on April 7, 2023 at the 193,5-kilometre peg along Harare -Masvingo Road.

In a statement, the national police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi nine of them are from Gokwe with the oldest being 67.

"The victims have been positively identified by their next of kin as Alfred Nyoni (42), a male adult of Gokwe Centre; Peter Maputi (49) a male adult of Chegutu; Elizabeth Siwela (67), a female adult of Mavuyani Village, Gokwe North;  Fadzai Chikono (48), a female adult of Ruhwaya Village, Gokwe and  Juliet Mapfumo (63), a female adult of Mafumo Village, Gokwe North. The other five are  Tawanda Chazunguza, a male adult of Chazunguza Village, Gokwe Farai Chinyama (65), a male adult of Nyamavhumbo Village , Gokwe North, Godloves Zhou, a male infant aged 4 months of Murunga Village, Gokwe North, Mika Sibanda (45), a male adult of Goremusandu Village, Gokwe North and Juliet Chauke a female adult of Gokwe," he said.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said six other people who died in a traffic accident that occurred at the 5 kilometre peg along Mvuma — Gweru Road on April 9 2023, have been positively identified by their next of kin.

The six are from Bulawayo and include Nompumelelo Dube, a female infant aged one year of Cowdray Park , Fisani Gumbo (31) a woman from Cowdray Park and Dinha Mabhena (45) a woman from Pumula South.

"Others are Kudzai Mbirimi (56) a female adult of Emganwini, Bulawayo, Thembeletu Nkomo a male adult of Nkulumane 5, Bulawayo. The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that drivers should exercise extreme caution on the country's roads to safeguard human lives," added Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

