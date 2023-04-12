Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP locked up for fraud, money laundering

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Moses Ruwona, an aspiring Zanu-PF candidate who defeated ICT minister Jenfan Muswere in the recently held party primary elections before being disqualified, has been locked up on allegations of fraud and money laundering. He was due to appear in court for bail application on Wednesday but his case was postponed to Thursday.

According to Zim Morning, Ruwona appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi jointly charged with Macmillan Chiweshe. He was charged with criminal abuse of office. It is alleged that sometime in December 2022, Aubrey Chademana, the complainant, was awarded a contract by Liquid Telecommunications Holdings PVT Limited in Zimbabwe to supply outdoor Wi-Fi routers.

According to court papers, Chademana was supposed to import Wi-Fi routers from Liquid Telecommunications in Mauritius. It is alleged that on December 8, Chademana engaged Ruwona who undertook to settle the payment using his offshore foreign currency account. On December 8, Chiweshe received US$630,400 from the complainant and forwarded it to Ruwona to settle the bill, allege prosecutors.

Ruwona allegedly provided a fake proof of payment document claiming to have transferred the money from his account in Zambia to Liquid Telecommunications Mauritius Standard Bank. On January 20 and February 3, 2023, Ruwona and Chiweshe again sent the complainant faked proofs of payment.

On March 7, the duo successfully transferred US$280,332 and US$1,321,512 to Liquid Telecommunication Mauritius but failed to account for the remaining US$218,249. Using the same modus operandi, they allegedly duped a local money transfer agency of US$256,000 in a deal to import some fabric material.

Source - online
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Fraud, #Court

