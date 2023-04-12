Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa gets an official invitation to attend King Charles III coronation

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has been officially invited to attend King Charles III coronation in May.

Mnangagwa met the British Ambassador to Zimbabwe Melanie Robinson on Tuesday at the State House where he was briefed on the arrangements for King Charles III's coronation on May 6 in London.

Robinson said the meeting presented her with an opportunity to discuss trade and investments between Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom.

Speaking to the local media, Robinson said: "Yes, I had a good meeting with the President of Zimbabwe. I had the opportunity to talk to him about the arrangements for the coronation of His Majesty the King, to which the President has been invited and has accepted that invitation and will be travelling to London for that," she said.

"We also discussed trade and investment including the recent investments by a UK company, NMS, in clinics and hospitals here and I talked about the UK going to be at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, in a couple of weeks' time in Bulawayo.

NMS Infrastructure, a British company, has entered into an agreement with the Zimbabwean government that will see the construction of five 60-bed district-hospitals, and a further 22 new health centres, each with 20 beds and staff accommodation, across all 10 provinces within the next three years.

Already, the Stoneridge Health Centre has been completed and is now functional.

Another clinic constructed under the same arrangement· that has been completed is in Cowdray Park suburb, Bulawayo.

"We also had time to discuss the elections and the President committed to them being free, fair and transparent, which I welcomed and we also discussed a range of other issues of mutual interest for our countries."

Government officials say Mnangagwa has prioritised a policy of engagement and re-engagement with the West, which has resulted in a thawing of relations with the UK and other Western nations.



