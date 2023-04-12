Uebert Angel presses panic button

News / National

by Staff reporter

Uebert Angel, the Zimbabwe's Ambassador at Large and Presidential Envoy who is in the eye of a storm after being implicated in the Gold Mafia documentary by Al Jazeera has pressed a panic button and will respond through his lawyer Professor Lovemore Madhuku.Madhuku has already announced that he will hold a press conference today (Thursday) the same day Zimbabweans will be watching the final episode of the four-series documentary.Angel faces money laundering charges if authorities are to seriously take into consideration his role in the Gold Mafia documentary.Other observers also say Angel may face name-dropping charges after exposing President Emmerson Mnangagwa and others as people who take bribes in order to push deals.Top government sources told this publication that Angel is likely to face money laundering charges and allegations of name-dropping. This comes on the backdrop of reports that his assets have been frozen by the country's Financial Intelligence Unit."The authorities are looking into his role in trying to assist those who are laundering money. The law is very clear on this and measures will be taken," opined a senior government official.According to S8(2) of the Money Laundering & Proceeds of Crime Act, Angel committed a crime because the Act clearly states that "Any person who conceals, or disguises the true nature, source, location, disposition, movement, or ownership of or rights with respect to property, knowing or suspecting that such property is the proceeds of crime, commits an offence."The Act also says "Any person who acquires, uses or possesses property knowing or suspecting at the time of receipt, that such property is the proceeds of crime, commits an offence."In S8 (4) the Act says "association with or conspiracy to commit, an attempt to commit, and aiding, abetting, facilitating and counselling the commission of money laundering is an offence."