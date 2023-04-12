Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's army savages Hopewell Chin'ono

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Guns are out against journalist and activist Hopewell Chin'ono following a social media tirade between him and the Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) foot-soldiers.

Chin'ono posted on his Twitter handle saying the opposition was not raising its voice on the Gold Mafia documentary hence it is "dead as a dodo", a post that has triggered a vicious internal strife ahead of the watershed 2023 elections.

Zim Morning reports that CCC foot-soldiers such as Makomborero Haruzivishe, Takudzwa Ngadziore and party officials such as deputy spokesperson Gift Ostellos Sibanda, came guns blazing accusing Chin'ono of lacking scientific evidence to justify his assertion that the party was dead.

Haruzivishe accused Chin'ono of being a double agent who sold them out in 2019, an allegation Chin'ono denied.

CCC bigwigs believe that Chin'ono has never been sincere in his support for the opposition politics in Zimbabwe.

"The problem is that he (Chin'ono) has never been sincere and this time around he is discrediting the alternative so that he may introduce another alternative to CCC instead of to Zanu-PF," said a senior official who requested anonymity.

"There is logic to this madness because he cannot say the party is dead when we are making in-roads in the Zanu-PF strongholds.

"Chin'ono cannot be allowed to discredit efforts being made by the Citizens and then expects them to be silent."

Other sources opined that the ongoing feud signals what will happen if CCC and Chamisa do not win in the forthcoming elections.

Buoyed by the support he is getting from sympathisers, Chin'ono has vowed to stand his ground: "This discussion started after I said that the opposition was not doing enough about corruption. A journalist should not be the face of fighting corruption, it should be the opposition. The corrupt should fear the opposition leaders and parties."

"Calling me a dog with the blessing of your leadership is what makes CCC unattractive to many who chose to keep quiet and watch you tear your party into pieces! I have never been CCC & I will never be party of a ZANUPF B which insults and calls people Dogs! Good lucky with 2023!," Chin'ono wrote in response to the foot soldiers' attacks.

As tempers reached a crescendo Chin'ono accused CCC of deserting Job Sikhala who has been in prison for more than 300 days.

"NONSENSE! Your party has failed to even help Job Sikhala who is rotting in prison. His family starves and have to live through well wishers. His kids fees has not been paid, and you come here on Twitter to grandstand posting useless messages. You deceive the foolish not me!"

Source - online
More on: #Chamisa, #Savage, #Army

Comments


Must Read

Jonathan Moyo exposes Al Jazeera documentary 'lies'

2 mins ago | 2 Views

'Motsoaledi's decision to terminate ZEP unfair and irrational'

9 mins ago | 9 Views

'Home Affairs decision to terminate Zimbabwean Exemption Permit is invalid'

21 mins ago | 50 Views

'Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders face irreparable harm'

22 mins ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwean man killed by SA

46 mins ago | 127 Views

The Coming BRICS Summit: The ending of US worldwide domination

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Bail ruling for aspiring Zanu-PF MP set for tomorrow

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Jabulani Sibanda joins Mnangagwa praise singers club

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

Sikhala got US$40,000 Parly money against Chamisa's advise?

2 hrs ago | 539 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law's SRC accused of protecting Dynamos

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwean prison breaker re-arrested in SA while targeting game reserve for rhino poaching

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Uebert Angel presses panic button

3 hrs ago | 944 Views

Mnangagwa gets an official invitation to attend King Charles III coronation

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP locked up for fraud, money laundering

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

Police names Easter accident victims

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

PHOTO: Dr Nandipha and father's picture go viral

7 hrs ago | 1481 Views

PROPHECY: God's mind regarding postponment of Zimbabwe elections

8 hrs ago | 2294 Views

FULL TEXT: Jonathan Moyo statement on Gold Mafia

11 hrs ago | 7796 Views

Icy Water, a warm heart (and sharks): Russell's doing it ForAfrika

11 hrs ago | 166 Views

You can't 'negotiate' for reforms with a criminal government!

11 hrs ago | 652 Views

Mugabe continues supporting the community

11 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Prophet Uebert Angel to hold Press Conference on Gold Mafia documentary

11 hrs ago | 1961 Views

Temba Mliswa wants polls parked in favour of transitional authority

12 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Lawyer, prosecutor row disrupts Mubaiwa trial

12 hrs ago | 552 Views

Major hurdles await Ziyambi

12 hrs ago | 603 Views

e-passport centre under construction in Gwanda

12 hrs ago | 251 Views

Girl who crawls to school seeks artificial leg

12 hrs ago | 355 Views

'High technology needed to combat drug smuggling,' in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 71 Views

41 Zimbabweans arrested for illegal mining South Africa

12 hrs ago | 206 Views

High Court dismisses Mupfumira's appeal

12 hrs ago | 230 Views

Belarus to exhibit at ZITF for the first time

12 hrs ago | 99 Views

Estranged couple fails to account for missing child

12 hrs ago | 481 Views

Mwazha church pledge support to Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 251 Views

Zimbabwean star signs four-year deal with Serie-A club

12 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimbabwe prisons death traps, says Guantanamo Bay detention camp handlers

12 hrs ago | 268 Views

Shun violence, focus on building future - Chiwenga tells youths

13 hrs ago | 366 Views

Croco Motors legal representatives exposed as incompetent

12 Apr 2023 at 16:21hrs | 1427 Views

Why Zimbabwe is the best place to visit in 2023

12 Apr 2023 at 15:52hrs | 1019 Views

Dating without using Dating Apps

12 Apr 2023 at 15:31hrs | 930 Views

It's so difficult to speak for the suffering when suffering yourself!

12 Apr 2023 at 11:17hrs | 764 Views

Mnangagwa' govt says no one will starve

12 Apr 2023 at 08:52hrs | 777 Views

WestProp mulls REIT after VFEX listing

12 Apr 2023 at 08:51hrs | 420 Views

Why is South Africa not renewing 160,000 Zimbabwean work permits?

12 Apr 2023 at 08:24hrs | 2338 Views

Helen Suzman Foundation slams decision to terminate Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

12 Apr 2023 at 08:24hrs | 464 Views

SA Home Affairs to defend scrapping of Zimbabwe exemption permit in court

12 Apr 2023 at 08:23hrs | 596 Views

SA court to decide ZEP holders' fate this week

12 Apr 2023 at 08:09hrs | 596 Views

Electoral Bill, bad news for CCC

12 Apr 2023 at 08:08hrs | 2016 Views

Ziyambi rival withdraws from poll re-run

12 Apr 2023 at 08:08hrs | 720 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt out to silence critical voices'

12 Apr 2023 at 08:07hrs | 532 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days