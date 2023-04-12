Zimbabwean prison breaker re-arrested in SA while targeting game reserve for rhino poaching

News / National

by Staff reporter

One of the seven inmates who escaped from Makhanda correctional facility in October 2022 was this week rearrested in a private game reserve.Zimbabwean Abraham Moyane appeared at the Makhanda magistrate's court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody.Police confirmed he would now face an additional charge of escaping from lawful custody.According to the police, the 34-year-old escapee was rearrested on Monday by the SAPS stock theft and endangered species unit with the reserve anti-poaching unit.It is alleged that on Monday at about 2am three suspicious people were seen jumping over a fence of a private game reserve near Makhanda.Police spokesperson, Majola Nkohli said reaction was immediate and the reserve anti-poaching unit was activated, which resulted in the arrest of one of the three suspects.