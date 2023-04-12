Mnangagwa's son in-law's SRC accused of protecting Dynamos

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach Baltemar Brito had no kind words towards the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) after their unpopular decision to ice the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League blockbuster against Dynamos.Highlanders were scheduled to play their bitter rivals Dynamos at Barbourfields stadium Saturday.However PSL cancelled the match in the eleventh hour after a directive from SRC to pave the way for the Independence Cup.Addressing media Thursday, Brito said the cancellation was meant to protect Dynamos who have been experiencing hiccups in recent PSL games."This decision was only to protect Dynamos because they came from two draws, they have injured players and are in a bad state. We cannot run away from this, that decision was not taken to protect football but just to protect Dynamos," said Brito."Even as it stood they were a bit afraid of this match. Right now we need to respect the decision, the next game is against them but they are staying in Harare, fresh and we need to travel."Dynamos have not won in their past two PSL matches recording successive draws against Simba Bhora and Cranborne Bullets.The traditional giants will clash in the independence match to be played at his school in Mount Darwin Tuesday which will be attended by President Emerson Mnangagwa.Brito said he will not read much into the state of the football pitch the two giants will clash on."We have heard feedback about the field but I think we should focus on the positive things of this game. It is a good game. It is a day for the history of Zimbabwe so we need to go there with a mindset to make a party of football, with the good behaviour of supporters. We will try to give our best," he said.