Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's son in-law's SRC accused of protecting Dynamos

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS coach Baltemar Brito had no kind words towards the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) after their unpopular decision to ice the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League blockbuster against Dynamos.

Highlanders were scheduled to play their bitter rivals Dynamos at Barbourfields stadium Saturday.

However PSL cancelled the match in the eleventh hour after a directive from SRC to pave the way for the Independence Cup.

Addressing media Thursday, Brito said the cancellation was meant to protect Dynamos who have been experiencing hiccups in recent PSL games.

"This decision was only to protect Dynamos because they came from two draws, they have injured players and are in a bad state. We cannot run away from this, that decision was not taken to protect football but just to protect Dynamos," said Brito.

"Even as it stood they were a bit afraid of this match. Right now we need to respect the decision, the next game is against them but they are staying in Harare, fresh and we need to travel."

Dynamos have not won in their past two PSL matches recording successive draws against Simba Bhora and Cranborne Bullets.

The traditional giants will clash in the independence match to be played at his school in Mount Darwin Tuesday which will be attended by President Emerson Mnangagwa.

Brito said he will not read much into the state of the football pitch the two giants will clash on.

"We have heard feedback about the field but I think we should focus on the positive things of this game. It is a good game. It is a day for the history of Zimbabwe so we need to go there with a mindset to make a party of football, with the good behaviour of supporters. We will try to give our best," he said.

Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Dembare, #Bosso, #Brito

Comments


Must Read

Jonathan Moyo exposes Al Jazeera documentary 'lies'

17 mins ago | 55 Views

'Motsoaledi's decision to terminate ZEP unfair and irrational'

24 mins ago | 24 Views

'Home Affairs decision to terminate Zimbabwean Exemption Permit is invalid'

37 mins ago | 81 Views

'Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders face irreparable harm'

37 mins ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwean man killed by SA

1 hr ago | 160 Views

The Coming BRICS Summit: The ending of US worldwide domination

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Bail ruling for aspiring Zanu-PF MP set for tomorrow

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Jabulani Sibanda joins Mnangagwa praise singers club

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Sikhala got US$40,000 Parly money against Chamisa's advise?

3 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwean prison breaker re-arrested in SA while targeting game reserve for rhino poaching

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Chamisa's army savages Hopewell Chin'ono

3 hrs ago | 462 Views

Uebert Angel presses panic button

3 hrs ago | 987 Views

Mnangagwa gets an official invitation to attend King Charles III coronation

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP locked up for fraud, money laundering

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Police names Easter accident victims

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

PHOTO: Dr Nandipha and father's picture go viral

7 hrs ago | 1508 Views

PROPHECY: God's mind regarding postponment of Zimbabwe elections

9 hrs ago | 2314 Views

FULL TEXT: Jonathan Moyo statement on Gold Mafia

11 hrs ago | 7972 Views

Icy Water, a warm heart (and sharks): Russell's doing it ForAfrika

11 hrs ago | 166 Views

You can't 'negotiate' for reforms with a criminal government!

11 hrs ago | 652 Views

Mugabe continues supporting the community

12 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Prophet Uebert Angel to hold Press Conference on Gold Mafia documentary

12 hrs ago | 1969 Views

Temba Mliswa wants polls parked in favour of transitional authority

12 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Lawyer, prosecutor row disrupts Mubaiwa trial

12 hrs ago | 554 Views

Major hurdles await Ziyambi

12 hrs ago | 605 Views

e-passport centre under construction in Gwanda

12 hrs ago | 251 Views

Girl who crawls to school seeks artificial leg

12 hrs ago | 355 Views

'High technology needed to combat drug smuggling,' in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 71 Views

41 Zimbabweans arrested for illegal mining South Africa

12 hrs ago | 206 Views

High Court dismisses Mupfumira's appeal

12 hrs ago | 231 Views

Belarus to exhibit at ZITF for the first time

12 hrs ago | 99 Views

Estranged couple fails to account for missing child

12 hrs ago | 482 Views

Mwazha church pledge support to Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 251 Views

Zimbabwean star signs four-year deal with Serie-A club

12 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimbabwe prisons death traps, says Guantanamo Bay detention camp handlers

12 hrs ago | 269 Views

Shun violence, focus on building future - Chiwenga tells youths

13 hrs ago | 367 Views

Croco Motors legal representatives exposed as incompetent

12 Apr 2023 at 16:21hrs | 1428 Views

Why Zimbabwe is the best place to visit in 2023

12 Apr 2023 at 15:52hrs | 1025 Views

Dating without using Dating Apps

12 Apr 2023 at 15:31hrs | 934 Views

It's so difficult to speak for the suffering when suffering yourself!

12 Apr 2023 at 11:17hrs | 765 Views

Mnangagwa' govt says no one will starve

12 Apr 2023 at 08:52hrs | 778 Views

WestProp mulls REIT after VFEX listing

12 Apr 2023 at 08:51hrs | 421 Views

Why is South Africa not renewing 160,000 Zimbabwean work permits?

12 Apr 2023 at 08:24hrs | 2342 Views

Helen Suzman Foundation slams decision to terminate Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

12 Apr 2023 at 08:24hrs | 464 Views

SA Home Affairs to defend scrapping of Zimbabwe exemption permit in court

12 Apr 2023 at 08:23hrs | 596 Views

SA court to decide ZEP holders' fate this week

12 Apr 2023 at 08:09hrs | 597 Views

Electoral Bill, bad news for CCC

12 Apr 2023 at 08:08hrs | 2016 Views

Ziyambi rival withdraws from poll re-run

12 Apr 2023 at 08:08hrs | 721 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt out to silence critical voices'

12 Apr 2023 at 08:07hrs | 533 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days