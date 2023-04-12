Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sikhala got US$40,000 Parly money against Chamisa's advise?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists have risen to the defence of the party and its leader, Nelson Chamisa, in the row over the welfare of jailed legislator Job Sikhala.

Sikhala has now clocked more than 300 days in remand prison, denied bail multiple times by the courts, following his arrest for allegedly inciting public violence and disturbing police investigations in the murder of slain CCC activist, Moreblessing Ali.

Chamisa and his CCC party have faced allegations of not doing enough to push for Sikhala's release with the legislator also claiming that he has been betrayed by those close to him.

Journalist and political commentator Hopewell Chin'ono stoked the fires again over the past few days while criticising the party for not putting Zanu-PF and government under pressure over the Gold Mafia scandal.

Chin'ono said CCC had failed to help Sikhala "who is rotting in prison … his family starves and have to live through well-wishers".

Among the many activists who defended Chamisa and CCC was Tawanda Muchehiwa, who is now based in the UK, after he was abducted and tortured by suspected State Agents.

Muchehiwa reminded Chin'ono and other critics that Chamisa had tried to visit Sikhala at Chikurubi prison only to be blocked by officials.

"Through his lawyers,Chamisa successfully got the approval to visit Job Sikhala,but when he got to Chikurubi Maximum Prison, he was yet again denied access to Job Sikhala. Zanu-PF even spread LIES that it was Job Sikhala who refused to see him," Muchehiwa wrote on Twitter.

"(CCC's) legal department is working hand in glove with Job Sikhala's lawyers … to secure  Sikhala's freedom. The only reason Sikhala is in jail is because Zanu-PF weaponized the justice system against the opposition."

Regarding the welfare of the legislator and his family, Muchehiwa said; "On the welfare front, @CCCZimbabwe welfare department coordinated by @MaureenKade has arrangements to ensure Sikhala gets fresh meals every day. There is a team of change champions in the diaspora who assist on welfare support for the Sikhala family.

"Job Sikhala's family cannot really starve as claimed when he, as a member of parliament recently got a US$40 000 loan. Everything was arranged while he is in jail and it was delivered."

Sikhala has also previously appeared to suggest that he was being betrayed by those close to him.

In his new year's message from prison, the legislator wrote; "The University of Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison has revealed to me treacherous hypocrites, sell outs, colluders with my persecution, opportunists trying to capitalise on the predicament of the moment for cheap political and financial gain from my tormentors."

He added; "With respect, prison teaches one to distinguish real and true friends on the one hand and hypocrites on the other.

"It opened me and exorcised from me some fallacies and falsehoods I had about some people around me."

Source - newzimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

'Home Affairs decision to terminate Zimbabwean Exemption Permit is invalid'

9 mins ago | 18 Views

'Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders face irreparable harm'

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwean man killed by SA

34 mins ago | 81 Views

The Coming BRICS Summit: The ending of US worldwide domination

59 mins ago | 114 Views

Bail ruling for aspiring Zanu-PF MP set for tomorrow

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Jabulani Sibanda joins Mnangagwa praise singers club

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law's SRC accused of protecting Dynamos

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwean prison breaker re-arrested in SA while targeting game reserve for rhino poaching

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Chamisa's army savages Hopewell Chin'ono

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Uebert Angel presses panic button

3 hrs ago | 898 Views

Mnangagwa gets an official invitation to attend King Charles III coronation

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP locked up for fraud, money laundering

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Police names Easter accident victims

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

PHOTO: Dr Nandipha and father's picture go viral

6 hrs ago | 1443 Views

PROPHECY: God's mind regarding postponment of Zimbabwe elections

8 hrs ago | 2275 Views

FULL TEXT: Jonathan Moyo statement on Gold Mafia

11 hrs ago | 7692 Views

Icy Water, a warm heart (and sharks): Russell's doing it ForAfrika

11 hrs ago | 165 Views

You can't 'negotiate' for reforms with a criminal government!

11 hrs ago | 649 Views

Mugabe continues supporting the community

11 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Prophet Uebert Angel to hold Press Conference on Gold Mafia documentary

11 hrs ago | 1952 Views

Temba Mliswa wants polls parked in favour of transitional authority

12 hrs ago | 1317 Views

Lawyer, prosecutor row disrupts Mubaiwa trial

12 hrs ago | 549 Views

Major hurdles await Ziyambi

12 hrs ago | 600 Views

e-passport centre under construction in Gwanda

12 hrs ago | 249 Views

Girl who crawls to school seeks artificial leg

12 hrs ago | 355 Views

'High technology needed to combat drug smuggling,' in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 71 Views

41 Zimbabweans arrested for illegal mining South Africa

12 hrs ago | 203 Views

High Court dismisses Mupfumira's appeal

12 hrs ago | 230 Views

Belarus to exhibit at ZITF for the first time

12 hrs ago | 99 Views

Estranged couple fails to account for missing child

12 hrs ago | 479 Views

Mwazha church pledge support to Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 251 Views

Zimbabwean star signs four-year deal with Serie-A club

12 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimbabwe prisons death traps, says Guantanamo Bay detention camp handlers

12 hrs ago | 268 Views

Shun violence, focus on building future - Chiwenga tells youths

12 hrs ago | 366 Views

Croco Motors legal representatives exposed as incompetent

12 Apr 2023 at 16:21hrs | 1423 Views

Why Zimbabwe is the best place to visit in 2023

12 Apr 2023 at 15:52hrs | 1016 Views

Dating without using Dating Apps

12 Apr 2023 at 15:31hrs | 928 Views

It's so difficult to speak for the suffering when suffering yourself!

12 Apr 2023 at 11:17hrs | 764 Views

Mnangagwa' govt says no one will starve

12 Apr 2023 at 08:52hrs | 777 Views

WestProp mulls REIT after VFEX listing

12 Apr 2023 at 08:51hrs | 420 Views

Why is South Africa not renewing 160,000 Zimbabwean work permits?

12 Apr 2023 at 08:24hrs | 2331 Views

Helen Suzman Foundation slams decision to terminate Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

12 Apr 2023 at 08:24hrs | 464 Views

SA Home Affairs to defend scrapping of Zimbabwe exemption permit in court

12 Apr 2023 at 08:23hrs | 595 Views

SA court to decide ZEP holders' fate this week

12 Apr 2023 at 08:09hrs | 594 Views

Electoral Bill, bad news for CCC

12 Apr 2023 at 08:08hrs | 2016 Views

Ziyambi rival withdraws from poll re-run

12 Apr 2023 at 08:08hrs | 720 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt out to silence critical voices'

12 Apr 2023 at 08:07hrs | 532 Views

Econet data market share drops 2,1%

12 Apr 2023 at 08:07hrs | 148 Views

Tempers flare during Mubaiwa's trial

12 Apr 2023 at 08:07hrs | 942 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days