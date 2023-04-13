ZB bank guard loses pistol

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Glendale based ZB bank guard Edwin Tati was dragged to Concession magistrates courts yesterday after he lost his service pistol in unclear circumstances.

Tati pleaded guilty to contravening section 28 (2) of the firearm act before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.In mitigation he told the magistrate that he lost the pistol while reliving himself."Your worship I do not how I lost the pistol but I am sure when I went out to relieve my self and buy food I dropped the gun," he said.He was remanded to Friday for sentencing.Prosecutors told the court that on April 10 the guard was armed with his service pistol with a magazine of five rounds, he deserted his post to seek for food at Tsungubvi market place.The accused then lost his service pistol in unclear circumstances and returned to resume his duties without the pistol.The matter came to light when the pistol was recovered by some unidentified by standers at the market place and was handed over to the police together with it's ammunition.