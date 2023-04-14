ZANU-PF chairman acquitted

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

ZANU-PF Mazowe chairperson for ward 21 who was accused of stealing seven bags of Ammonium Nitrate fertilizer which were meant for Pfumvudza program has been acquitted by Concession magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware

Brack Mazenge (63) was discharged yesterday at the close of the state caseThe court ruled that the state failed to establish a prima facie case and all the state witnesses exonerated him.Prosecutor Precious Khanye alleged on March 6 at Mbembi primary school in Mazowe the suspect stole seven bags and sold them to Cannan Dumbura.Community members observed the loot and reported it to the police leading to the arrest of the accused.