Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZANU-PF chairman acquitted

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF Mazowe chairperson for ward 21 who was accused of  stealing  seven bags of Ammonium Nitrate fertilizer which were meant for Pfumvudza program has been acquitted by Concession magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware


Brack Mazenge (63) was discharged yesterday at the close of the state case 

The court ruled that the state failed to establish a prima facie case and all the state witnesses exonerated him.

Prosecutor Precious Khanye alleged on March 6 at Mbembi primary school in Mazowe the suspect stole seven bags and sold them to Cannan Dumbura.

Community members observed the loot and reported it to the police leading to the arrest of the accused.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Man pulls gun on wife, fires shot into air

16 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Zimbabwean wonder-kid signs first professional contract at Feyenoord

16 hrs ago | 857 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia in border impasse

16 hrs ago | 2186 Views

How Zanu-PF frustrated supporters

16 hrs ago | 785 Views

UK miner discovers rare earth elements at Kamativi

16 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Zimdollar plunges 53%

16 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Zimbabwean minister sweats over idle platinum miner

16 hrs ago | 582 Views

Corrupt US$400m deal morphs into political fix

16 hrs ago | 212 Views

Eswatini Air flies into Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 199 Views

Gold dealer Ewan MacMillan makes racial slur against Mnangagwa's ambassador

16 hrs ago | 695 Views

ZB bank guard loses pistol

22 hrs ago | 717 Views

Access Forex loses US$260K while 'laundering' money

23 hrs ago | 1901 Views

North Korea Tests New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

14 Apr 2023 at 08:12hrs | 629 Views

Chamisa ally's law firm placed under curatorship for conning client

14 Apr 2023 at 07:50hrs | 1543 Views

Zimbabwe mulls joining Russia, China under BRICS

14 Apr 2023 at 07:50hrs | 2135 Views

Log assault over sex snub

14 Apr 2023 at 07:47hrs | 1309 Views

Man kills mum for jinxing manhood

14 Apr 2023 at 07:47hrs | 1838 Views

Berita clinches European deal

14 Apr 2023 at 07:46hrs | 589 Views

Man sets neighbour's hut on fire

14 Apr 2023 at 07:46hrs | 550 Views

Bulawayo's worst secondary school named

14 Apr 2023 at 07:46hrs | 1318 Views

Granny loses house to church

14 Apr 2023 at 07:46hrs | 938 Views

Zimbabwe to hold 'deeper' talks with rich nations over debt

14 Apr 2023 at 07:45hrs | 163 Views

Zanu-PF's 'Lady of Steel' vows to humiliate Ziyambi in Zvimba West poll re-run

14 Apr 2023 at 07:45hrs | 693 Views

Chamisa Chete Chete uncontested as presidential candidate, nominated

14 Apr 2023 at 07:37hrs | 658 Views

'CIO, army seal off rural areas'

14 Apr 2023 at 07:36hrs | 967 Views

2 000 vie for CCC Parly seats

14 Apr 2023 at 07:35hrs | 395 Views

Mwonzora ways delimitation report will be thrown out

14 Apr 2023 at 07:35hrs | 505 Views

Mnangagwa commits to create investor-friendly climate

14 Apr 2023 at 07:35hrs | 92 Views

'Treasury slowing down Mbudzi project'

14 Apr 2023 at 07:34hrs | 210 Views

Zimra commits US$2,4 million to anti-smuggling equipment

14 Apr 2023 at 07:33hrs | 79 Views

BCC sweats over staff turnover at 'worst school'

14 Apr 2023 at 07:33hrs | 179 Views

Zimbabwe among Dubai's target tourism source markets

14 Apr 2023 at 07:33hrs | 93 Views

Pilot project for technical high schools takes off

14 Apr 2023 at 07:32hrs | 118 Views

Zanu-PF primaries reruns this weekend

14 Apr 2023 at 07:32hrs | 158 Views

2 teenagers up for killing colleague

14 Apr 2023 at 07:32hrs | 218 Views

Mnangagwa spells out election roadmap

14 Apr 2023 at 07:31hrs | 373 Views

Chiwenga meets State entities

14 Apr 2023 at 07:31hrs | 120 Views

Harare City in US$51m ICT scam

14 Apr 2023 at 07:31hrs | 173 Views

Beitbridge quarantine centre opens

14 Apr 2023 at 00:01hrs | 1526 Views

Building Bridges across Borders: World Wide Scholarships Provides Opportunities for International Students to Study Abroad

13 Apr 2023 at 23:39hrs | 252 Views

Professor Moyo dismiss Al Jazeera Gold Mafia as 'disjointed thesis'. He too is feeling fallout heat

13 Apr 2023 at 23:36hrs | 1995 Views

NSSA pensioners are a forgotten lot

13 Apr 2023 at 23:30hrs | 421 Views

Siphosami Malunga and partners are in legal occupation of Esidakeni Farm rules the High Court

13 Apr 2023 at 20:41hrs | 719 Views

GOLD MAFIA | Episode 4 – Have The King With You

13 Apr 2023 at 20:26hrs | 5346 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Al Jazeera documentary 'lies'

13 Apr 2023 at 20:00hrs | 1620 Views

'Motsoaledi's decision to terminate ZEP unfair and irrational'

13 Apr 2023 at 19:53hrs | 431 Views

'Home Affairs decision to terminate Zimbabwean Exemption Permit is invalid'

13 Apr 2023 at 19:40hrs | 1328 Views

'Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders face irreparable harm'

13 Apr 2023 at 19:40hrs | 605 Views

Zimbabwean man killed by SA

13 Apr 2023 at 19:15hrs | 937 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days