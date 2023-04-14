Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean wins Two Oceans Marathon

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWEAN long-distance runner Givemore Mudzinganyama celebrated the biggest win of his professional career after winning the 56 km Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town, South Africa on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Johannesburg-based runner crossed the line in three hours, nine minutes and 56 seconds (3:09:56) to secure an impressive victory on his ultramarathon debut to clinch the lucrative winner's cheque of R260,000.

Mudzinganyama was followed home by South Africans, Dan Matshailwe and Nkosikhona Mhlakwana, who clinched the second and third spots, respectively.

"It's been many years trying to catch big fish," he said in a tweet after the race.




The victory is a massive boost for Mudzinganyama, who has been training hard in an effort to meet the qualifying standards in the men's marathon for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Gerda Steyn won the women's race for the fourth time in a row as she came home in a time of 3:29:06.

Amelework Bosho of Ethiopia was second, and South Africa's Carla Molinaro third.


Source - onine

Comments


Must Read

SA High Court reserves ruling in Zimbabwe Exemption Permit case

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa's wife sucked into dirty gold smuggling and laundering scandal

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa to preside over installation of new Chief Maduna

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

2 die in Binga bus crash

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Ex-CIO boss accused of rape interrogated

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Mnangagwa settled gold smuggler's debt with expensive watch?

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

ZANU-PF chairman acquitted

14 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Man pulls gun on wife, fires shot into air

14 Apr 2023 at 19:59hrs | 1561 Views

Zimbabwean wonder-kid signs first professional contract at Feyenoord

14 Apr 2023 at 19:59hrs | 1338 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia in border impasse

14 Apr 2023 at 19:49hrs | 2972 Views

How Zanu-PF frustrated supporters

14 Apr 2023 at 19:49hrs | 1134 Views

UK miner discovers rare earth elements at Kamativi

14 Apr 2023 at 19:48hrs | 1881 Views

Zimdollar plunges 53%

14 Apr 2023 at 19:48hrs | 1738 Views

Zimbabwean minister sweats over idle platinum miner

14 Apr 2023 at 19:47hrs | 708 Views

Corrupt US$400m deal morphs into political fix

14 Apr 2023 at 19:46hrs | 301 Views

Eswatini Air flies into Zimbabwe

14 Apr 2023 at 19:40hrs | 271 Views

Gold dealer Ewan MacMillan makes racial slur against Mnangagwa's ambassador

14 Apr 2023 at 19:40hrs | 1146 Views

ZB bank guard loses pistol

14 Apr 2023 at 14:25hrs | 773 Views

Access Forex loses US$260K while 'laundering' money

14 Apr 2023 at 12:32hrs | 2139 Views

North Korea Tests New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

14 Apr 2023 at 08:12hrs | 661 Views

Chamisa ally's law firm placed under curatorship for conning client

14 Apr 2023 at 07:50hrs | 1650 Views

Zimbabwe mulls joining Russia, China under BRICS

14 Apr 2023 at 07:50hrs | 2336 Views

Log assault over sex snub

14 Apr 2023 at 07:47hrs | 1393 Views

Man kills mum for jinxing manhood

14 Apr 2023 at 07:47hrs | 1925 Views

Berita clinches European deal

14 Apr 2023 at 07:46hrs | 650 Views

Man sets neighbour's hut on fire

14 Apr 2023 at 07:46hrs | 572 Views

Bulawayo's worst secondary school named

14 Apr 2023 at 07:46hrs | 1459 Views

Granny loses house to church

14 Apr 2023 at 07:46hrs | 996 Views

Zimbabwe to hold 'deeper' talks with rich nations over debt

14 Apr 2023 at 07:45hrs | 170 Views

Zanu-PF's 'Lady of Steel' vows to humiliate Ziyambi in Zvimba West poll re-run

14 Apr 2023 at 07:45hrs | 732 Views

Chamisa Chete Chete uncontested as presidential candidate, nominated

14 Apr 2023 at 07:37hrs | 695 Views

'CIO, army seal off rural areas'

14 Apr 2023 at 07:36hrs | 1038 Views

2 000 vie for CCC Parly seats

14 Apr 2023 at 07:35hrs | 409 Views

Mwonzora ways delimitation report will be thrown out

14 Apr 2023 at 07:35hrs | 566 Views

Mnangagwa commits to create investor-friendly climate

14 Apr 2023 at 07:35hrs | 99 Views

'Treasury slowing down Mbudzi project'

14 Apr 2023 at 07:34hrs | 229 Views

Zimra commits US$2,4 million to anti-smuggling equipment

14 Apr 2023 at 07:33hrs | 88 Views

BCC sweats over staff turnover at 'worst school'

14 Apr 2023 at 07:33hrs | 189 Views

Zimbabwe among Dubai's target tourism source markets

14 Apr 2023 at 07:33hrs | 107 Views

Pilot project for technical high schools takes off

14 Apr 2023 at 07:32hrs | 126 Views

Zanu-PF primaries reruns this weekend

14 Apr 2023 at 07:32hrs | 167 Views

2 teenagers up for killing colleague

14 Apr 2023 at 07:32hrs | 240 Views

Mnangagwa spells out election roadmap

14 Apr 2023 at 07:31hrs | 388 Views

Chiwenga meets State entities

14 Apr 2023 at 07:31hrs | 131 Views

Harare City in US$51m ICT scam

14 Apr 2023 at 07:31hrs | 184 Views

Beitbridge quarantine centre opens

14 Apr 2023 at 00:01hrs | 1760 Views

Building Bridges across Borders: World Wide Scholarships Provides Opportunities for International Students to Study Abroad

13 Apr 2023 at 23:39hrs | 285 Views

Professor Moyo dismiss Al Jazeera Gold Mafia as 'disjointed thesis'. He too is feeling fallout heat

13 Apr 2023 at 23:36hrs | 2187 Views

NSSA pensioners are a forgotten lot

13 Apr 2023 at 23:30hrs | 425 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days