Woman refuses to breastfeed baby in protest punishing cheating hubby

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A cheeky Concession man bashed his wife for refusing to breastfeed their child in a bid to punish the cheating hubby.

Prudence Kazembe pleaded guilty to the charge before Concession magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware yesterday.The matter was remanded to Monday for sentencing.Prosecutors told the court that on November 29 Kazembe had a misunderstanding with his wife who accused him of cheating.The husband figured out that his wife was not breastfeeding the baby as a way of punishing the father and he assaulted all over the body with open hands.