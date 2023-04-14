Mnangagwa belongs to same group of chiefs and liberation fighter, Chiwenga says

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Zimbabwe's Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has praised President Emmerson Mnangagwa, saying he belongs to the same group of chiefs and fighters who fought for the country's liberation.Chiwenga made the remarks at the installation of Mr Dambisamahubo Mafu as Chief Maduna in Filabusi, Insiza District, Matabeleland South province on Saturday.He said the nation should be grateful to God and its ancestors for anointing Mnangagwa to lead the country."The nation should respect President Mnangagwa's call for unity ahead of the elections," Chiwenga said."The country will be conducting its harmonised elections this year. President Mnangagwa believes we can run these elections in peace, unity, love and harmony. There is no sense in perpetrating violence for the sake of political expediency. Let us love each other and respect President Mnangagwa's call to remain a peace-loving united people who live together in harmony."The country is set to hold harmonised elections in 2023.