Pressure Mounts on Mnangagwa Over Gold Mafia

by Staff Reporter

Pressure is mounting on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to crack down on the gold mafia, which is reportedly bleeding the country of millions of dollars in revenue.The gold mafia is a group of individuals and companies that are involved in the illegal mining, smuggling, and sale of gold. They are said to be operating with impunity, with the help of corrupt officials in government and security forces.The gold mafia's activities are having a devastating impact on the country's economy. They are depriving the government of much-needed revenue, and they are also contributing to the country's high unemployment rate.In recent months, there have been a number of high-profile arrests of individuals linked to the gold mafia. However, many believe that these arrests are just the tip of the iceberg, and that the government needs to do more to crack down on the syndicate.In a recent interview, President Mnangagwa vowed to bring the gold mafia to justice. He said that the government would not tolerate the looting of the country's resources.However, many Zimbabweans are skeptical about the government's ability to crack down on the gold mafia. They point to the fact that the syndicate has been operating for years, despite the government's repeated promises to deal with it.Only time will tell whether President Mnangagwa will be able to live up to his promises and bring the gold mafia to justice. However, one thing is for sure: the gold mafia is a major problem that needs to be addressed, and the longer the government waits, the worse the problem will become.