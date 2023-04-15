Zanu-PF splurges on 210 luxury cars for aspiring MPs

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The ruling Zanu-PF party has splashed out on 210 luxury cars for its aspiring Members of Parliament (MPs) ahead of the 2023 general elections.The cars, which are reportedly worth a total of $20 million, were distributed to the party's provincial structures on Tuesday.The distribution of the cars has been met with mixed reactions, with some people criticizing the party for spending such a huge amount of money on cars at a time when the country is facing economic challenges.Others have defended the party, saying the cars are necessary for the party's MPs to effectively campaign and deliver on their promises to the people.Zanu-PF has been in power for over 30 years and is facing a strong challenge from the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in the upcoming elections.The CCC has promised to deliver a better life for Zimbabweans and has been gaining popularity in recent months.The 2023 general elections are expected to be closely contested and the distribution of the luxury cars by Zanu-PF is a sign of the party's determination to win the elections.