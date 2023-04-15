Man bashed, cheats death over land

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Chiweshe man Cannan Saruki (43) is battling for his life after he was attacked by three villagers over land dispute.

The trio Lovemore Dutiro (38), Fungai Muchemwa and Liberty Dutiro were dragged to Nzvimbo court yesterday and appeared before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.Prosecutors allege on February 6 the trio pounced Saruki who was demarcating his portion of land and they attacked him using a machete and iron bar.The trio accused him of illegally taking their land and left him nursing injuries.The matter continues on May 10