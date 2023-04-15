Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

RBZ boss speaks on looming exit

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya says his top priorities are to leave behind a sound financial system, strong central bank, and stable prices as his two terms come to an end.

Mangudya, an economist by training, was chosen by former president Robert Mugabe to serve as governor of the RBZ on May 1, 2014.

He succeeded Gideon Gono, who accelerated the central bank printing press to keep up with hyperinflation.

On May 1, 2019, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed him to a second and last five-year term as governor, which ends next year.

Two years after Mangudya's term was renewed, in an effort to alleviate serious cash and dollar shortage, the RBZ decided to create the surrogate bond note currency, and some say it tarnished his stint at RBZ.

"We have got triple stability issues that we are dealing with—price stability, financial system stability and institutional stability," Mangudya told directors at a recent business breakfast meeting in Harare.

"Moreso, when this governor is going to leave in 2024, it is my wish to ensure that we leave a very stable institution, we leave stable prices in Zimbabwe, and we leave stable banks in Zimbabwe."

Later, he said in an interview with Standardbusiness that by rescuing the nation from a situation of extreme inflation, he had been able to stabilise prices.

"We have got a tight monetary policy stance, we have got a stable pricing system and the banking system is stable and safe," Mangudya said.

"So, what we think of ourselves is that we have moved from a hyperinflationary environment, we have moved from a currency reforms environment, we are now in a stable environment and we want to maintain that environment.

"Therefore, it means that we are between 6 and 7 out of 10. We are very bullish about it."

Prosper Chitambara, an economist, said the governor has done well in ensuring the stability of the financial sector.

However, he said that the former CBZ CEO was still having trouble keeping pricing stable.

"Let's look at the soundness of the financial system and stability. I think he has been a success there," Chitambara said.

"We haven't seen any major banking failure or banking sector instabilities during his tenure. In terms of price stability, there have been challenges, especially chronic high inflation."

The development economist stated that a combination of fiscal prudence on the part of the government and monetary discipline on the part of the central bank were required to ensure price stability.

"In our case, the central bank is not strongly independent and obviously that then affects the objective of ensuring price stability because it means the central government can always seek recourse through the central bank in terms of monetary financing of government projects."

Bulawayo based-economist, Stevenson Dhlamini said Mangudya scored some wins despite the harsh economic environment in the country.

"We appreciate that there has been growth in financial technology ever since he took office,"

"We have seen the introduction of the gold coins that brought some degree of stability of the Zimbabwean dollar," Dhlamini said.

"He did manage in some years to reduce inflation and to prevent it from being a runaway inflation, partly because of his recent approach to the most stringent money supply control.

"However, we still observe that inflation remains high. Ever since he took office, inflation has been very difficult to harness and bring under control."

Inflation stood at 87,6% in March 2023, from 92,3% recorded in the previous month.

While blended figures present a rosy outlook, the local currency has been under pressure, depreciating 34% within the month and the black-market premium widening to 64% as the official rate trails behind.

"Overall, we might say his tenure was one of the most difficult periods as RBZ governor — a period where there was high inflation, unstable exchange rate, balance of payments challenges, and rising external debt," Dhlamini said.

"But he has also tried to come up with ways of reducing domestic debt."

Economist Vince Musewe said: "I would score him seven out of 10 as I think despite the headwinds he faced, both internal and exogenous, he has managed to steer a stable and profitable banking sector in stormy seas."

Musewe said the quasi-fiscal activities of the RBZ have disappeared and this was the main cause of inflationary pressures including speculative behaviours which made some of the monetary policy measures sterile.

"Confidence in the Zimbabwe dollar needs a cocktail of measures and we need to get the politics right first," he said.

"It is clear that as long as we have a multi-currency regime the US dollar will remain the preferred currency and nothing can change that psychology.

"There have been zero scandals at the RBZ during his tenure both at institutional and personal levels as expected with that responsibility and we must give credit to his leadership for that."

Mangudya worked for the central bank as an economist for 10 years until 1996 before joining the African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim) as its manager for southern Africa.

Source - the standard
More on: #Mangudya, #RBZ, #Exit

Comments


Must Read

Grace Mugabe accused of smuggling ivory, diamonds without her husband's knowledge

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Attempt to dupe political victims backfires

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

Bees sting man to death

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Thabo Bester's R3,5m Mercedes still stuck in Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zanu-PF reruns results out tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Massive staff turnover hits Zimbabwe's National Prosecuting Authority

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

'Al Jazeera documentary an attempt to sully Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mthuli Ncube now offering free driving lessons

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

Mthwakazi says it's not divisive

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Ex-ZPRA commander speaks on arrest ordeal

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Chief laments village's neglect

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Chamisa meets Sadc team over polls

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Soldier accused of faking payslips

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Man arrested for saying Mnangagwa will lose

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP spends weekend in jail over money laundering

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Man fails to pay for child's upkeep

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Auxilia Mnangagwa: A throw back to Grace Mugabe‘s hey day

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Man bashed, cheats death over land

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zanu-PF splurges on 210 luxury cars for aspiring MPs

4 hrs ago | 254 Views

Pressure Mounts on Mnangagwa Over Gold Mafia

4 hrs ago | 640 Views

Psychiatric Hospitals in Zimbabwe Oversubscribed with Drug Addicts

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mthuli Ncube drills 24 boreholes in Cowdray Park

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa installs Chief Maduna

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Mnangagwa belongs to same group of chiefs and liberation fighter, Chiwenga says

5 hrs ago | 304 Views

Woman refuses to breastfeed baby in protest punishing cheating hubby

5 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimbabwean wins Two Oceans Marathon

15 hrs ago | 539 Views

SA High Court reserves ruling in Zimbabwe Exemption Permit case

15 hrs ago | 3380 Views

Mnangagwa's wife sucked into dirty gold smuggling and laundering scandal

15 hrs ago | 830 Views

Mnangagwa to preside over installation of new Chief Maduna

15 hrs ago | 340 Views

2 die in Binga bus crash

15 hrs ago | 295 Views

Ex-CIO boss accused of rape interrogated

15 hrs ago | 627 Views

Mnangagwa settled gold smuggler's debt with expensive watch?

15 hrs ago | 672 Views

ZANU-PF chairman acquitted

15 Apr 2023 at 09:11hrs | 1283 Views

Man pulls gun on wife, fires shot into air

14 Apr 2023 at 19:59hrs | 1709 Views

Zimbabwean wonder-kid signs first professional contract at Feyenoord

14 Apr 2023 at 19:59hrs | 1472 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia in border impasse

14 Apr 2023 at 19:49hrs | 3109 Views

How Zanu-PF frustrated supporters

14 Apr 2023 at 19:49hrs | 1214 Views

UK miner discovers rare earth elements at Kamativi

14 Apr 2023 at 19:48hrs | 2050 Views

Zimdollar plunges 53%

14 Apr 2023 at 19:48hrs | 1866 Views

Zimbabwean minister sweats over idle platinum miner

14 Apr 2023 at 19:47hrs | 783 Views

Corrupt US$400m deal morphs into political fix

14 Apr 2023 at 19:46hrs | 319 Views

Eswatini Air flies into Zimbabwe

14 Apr 2023 at 19:40hrs | 304 Views

Gold dealer Ewan MacMillan makes racial slur against Mnangagwa's ambassador

14 Apr 2023 at 19:40hrs | 1318 Views

ZB bank guard loses pistol

14 Apr 2023 at 14:25hrs | 792 Views

Access Forex loses US$260K while 'laundering' money

14 Apr 2023 at 12:32hrs | 2224 Views

North Korea Tests New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

14 Apr 2023 at 08:12hrs | 667 Views

Chamisa ally's law firm placed under curatorship for conning client

14 Apr 2023 at 07:50hrs | 1722 Views

Zimbabwe mulls joining Russia, China under BRICS

14 Apr 2023 at 07:50hrs | 2445 Views

Log assault over sex snub

14 Apr 2023 at 07:47hrs | 1418 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days