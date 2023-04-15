Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa meets Sadc team over polls

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Southern African Development Community (Sadc) on Friday said it will not 'sit and watch' Zimbabwe heading towards another violent and disputed election.

Opposition parties and civic groups have been complaining of an uneven playing field skewed in favour of the ruling Zanu-PF as the country prepares to hold watershed elections between July 26 and August 26.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa on Friday met Sadc electoral advisor Likhwa Dlamini where they discussed a number of electoral issues

Chamisa has been complaining that biased authorities have been putting spanners into his campaign with police banning at least 63 CCC campaign meetings within a short period of time.

"Zimbabwe has always been violating those principles and guidelines as far as elections are concerned," Dlamini said after the meeting.

"Sadc is there to assess the likelihood of such incidents recurring, but our report does not address such issues and if they keep on recurring, there are other senior structures that deal with such issues.

"But Sadc will not sit down and watch this continuing.

"We are not going to use force or push through the throat everything that we think of.

"We are going to do it in a way that would make us remain brothers and sisters."

He said Sadc will prepare a report with recommendations as Zimbabwe nears the elections.

"Our presence here is to do an assessment and detect issues, which I think are of concern and then assist," said Dlamini.

"We will prepare a report as soon as we finish this mission and submit it to the chairperson of the ministerial committee of the organ and then it becomes a public document."

Chamisa called on Sadc to push the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to release the contentious voters' roll.

"We have been crying and we continue to cry," Chamisa said.

"We are not in agreement on the issues of the voters' roll and we are sharing this with our colleagues in Sadc.

"We would want a credible voters' roll in Zimbabwe.

" That voters' roll must be public, available, analysable and in searchable format.

"We should be able to audit that roll so that we are satisfied as it is a critical ingredient in order to have free and fair elections."

Chamisa said they did not want Zimbabwe to remain in a vicious cycle of disputed elections.

"We believe in African solutions to African problems," he said.

"That's why we continue to knock at the doors of Sadc because it is our aunty and uncle.

"We have prepared our document, the pre-election pact on elections and we made our humble view known to Sadc that we would want to have a political agreement and a political dialogue before elections by all political players in the country."

Chamisa also called on Sadc to intervene in the arrest of Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala, who has been in detention for more than 300 days on charges of inciting violence which the opposition has dismissed as trumped up.

Last month, Mnangagwa said he would formally invite international observers after proclaiming election dates, but warned that he would not tolerate "undue interference" in the country's electoral processes.

The European Union said it was ready to send its election observer mission to Zimbabwe to ensure the country holds free and fair elections.

Source - the standard
More on: #Chamisa, #Sadc, #Polls

Comments


Must Read

Grace Mugabe accused of smuggling ivory, diamonds without her husband's knowledge

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Attempt to dupe political victims backfires

3 hrs ago | 347 Views

Bees sting man to death

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Thabo Bester's R3,5m Mercedes still stuck in Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zanu-PF reruns results out tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Massive staff turnover hits Zimbabwe's National Prosecuting Authority

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

'Al Jazeera documentary an attempt to sully Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Mthuli Ncube now offering free driving lessons

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

Mthwakazi says it's not divisive

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Ex-ZPRA commander speaks on arrest ordeal

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Chief laments village's neglect

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Soldier accused of faking payslips

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Man arrested for saying Mnangagwa will lose

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP spends weekend in jail over money laundering

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Man fails to pay for child's upkeep

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

RBZ boss speaks on looming exit

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Auxilia Mnangagwa: A throw back to Grace Mugabe‘s hey day

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Man bashed, cheats death over land

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zanu-PF splurges on 210 luxury cars for aspiring MPs

4 hrs ago | 254 Views

Pressure Mounts on Mnangagwa Over Gold Mafia

4 hrs ago | 644 Views

Psychiatric Hospitals in Zimbabwe Oversubscribed with Drug Addicts

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mthuli Ncube drills 24 boreholes in Cowdray Park

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa installs Chief Maduna

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

Mnangagwa belongs to same group of chiefs and liberation fighter, Chiwenga says

5 hrs ago | 304 Views

Woman refuses to breastfeed baby in protest punishing cheating hubby

5 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimbabwean wins Two Oceans Marathon

15 hrs ago | 539 Views

SA High Court reserves ruling in Zimbabwe Exemption Permit case

15 hrs ago | 3383 Views

Mnangagwa's wife sucked into dirty gold smuggling and laundering scandal

15 hrs ago | 830 Views

Mnangagwa to preside over installation of new Chief Maduna

15 hrs ago | 340 Views

2 die in Binga bus crash

15 hrs ago | 295 Views

Ex-CIO boss accused of rape interrogated

15 hrs ago | 627 Views

Mnangagwa settled gold smuggler's debt with expensive watch?

15 hrs ago | 672 Views

ZANU-PF chairman acquitted

15 Apr 2023 at 09:11hrs | 1283 Views

Man pulls gun on wife, fires shot into air

14 Apr 2023 at 19:59hrs | 1709 Views

Zimbabwean wonder-kid signs first professional contract at Feyenoord

14 Apr 2023 at 19:59hrs | 1472 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia in border impasse

14 Apr 2023 at 19:49hrs | 3109 Views

How Zanu-PF frustrated supporters

14 Apr 2023 at 19:49hrs | 1214 Views

UK miner discovers rare earth elements at Kamativi

14 Apr 2023 at 19:48hrs | 2050 Views

Zimdollar plunges 53%

14 Apr 2023 at 19:48hrs | 1867 Views

Zimbabwean minister sweats over idle platinum miner

14 Apr 2023 at 19:47hrs | 783 Views

Corrupt US$400m deal morphs into political fix

14 Apr 2023 at 19:46hrs | 319 Views

Eswatini Air flies into Zimbabwe

14 Apr 2023 at 19:40hrs | 304 Views

Gold dealer Ewan MacMillan makes racial slur against Mnangagwa's ambassador

14 Apr 2023 at 19:40hrs | 1318 Views

ZB bank guard loses pistol

14 Apr 2023 at 14:25hrs | 792 Views

Access Forex loses US$260K while 'laundering' money

14 Apr 2023 at 12:32hrs | 2224 Views

North Korea Tests New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

14 Apr 2023 at 08:12hrs | 667 Views

Chamisa ally's law firm placed under curatorship for conning client

14 Apr 2023 at 07:50hrs | 1722 Views

Zimbabwe mulls joining Russia, China under BRICS

14 Apr 2023 at 07:50hrs | 2445 Views

Log assault over sex snub

14 Apr 2023 at 07:47hrs | 1418 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days