Mthwakazi says it's not divisive

The Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) has angrily reacted to claims that it was causing divisions in Matabeleland.Citizens Coalition for Change Bulawayo spokesperson Felix Mafa-Sibanda was quoted during a conversation with one of the foreign media houses last week saying the MRP was divisive.MRP leader Mqondisi Moyo said they were not amused by Mafa-Sibanda's remarks."I am particularly happy that our revolution is not only real, but that it is also a thorn in the flesh of many who, because of greed, are opposed to it," Moyo said."Among those who have openly expressed discomfort about the milestone we have gone is Mafa-Sibanda. We are succeeding and unstoppable."Mafa-Sibanda refused to be drawn to respond to Moyo when contacted for comment."This is not anything to write about," he said in response on Friday."Body politics facilitates public discourse."The MRP is pushing for a separate Matabeleland state.