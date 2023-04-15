Bees sting man to death

News / National

by Staff reporter

Whilst others were enjoying the last day of Easter holidays, Chiwumburu family in Bikita District was thrown into mourning after a family member died from a bee attack.Collen Kumbirai Chiwumburu (67) from Mapanga village under Chief Mukanganwi who is alleged to have been partially blind was stung and died upon arrival at Bikita Rural Hospital where he was rushed to after the incident.Masvingo Provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwakwe Dhewa confirmed the incident and said the body had sting bites all over and post-mortem was waived since there was no foul play suspected."Chiwunguru's body sustained several sting bites and the postmortem was waived by Bikita Resident Magistrate Takawira Mugabe since there was no foul play suspected," said Dhewa.Sources close to the incident said Chiwumburu was driving his two-year abandoned tractor within his homestead while his brother 74 year-old brother Zoro Moyo was driving a lorry that was pulling the tractor when a swam attacked them."Chiwumburu jumped off from the tractor and ran towards the direction where the bees were coming from. He sustained a swollen face and head and he was rushed to Bikita Rural hospital where he died upon arrival and the matter was reported to Bikita police station," said the source.Recently, another woman from Chief Nyajena area in Masvingo Rural was attacked and killed by a swam of bees while trying to rescue her two year old grandson who had been attacked first while she was in her field.