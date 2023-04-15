News / National
Zimbabwe bus accident kills 12 passengers
1 hr ago | Views
At least 12 passengers aboard a Harare bound Timboom bus are confined dead following a horrific road traffic accident that happened this Sunday morning along the Chivhu-Murambinda road.
Police said Sunday the bus had 40 passengers on board.
"The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident in which a Harare bound Timboom bus which had 40 passengers crashed at the five kilometre peg along Chivhu-Murambinda Road on 16/04/23 at 0630 hours. 12 people including the driver died.
"Police details are still attending to the accident. More details will be released in due course," police said.
The tragic incident follows a blood Easter holiday in which at least 30 people were killed in 288 countrywide road traffic accidents recorded over the just religious holiday.
Police said Sunday the bus had 40 passengers on board.
"The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident in which a Harare bound Timboom bus which had 40 passengers crashed at the five kilometre peg along Chivhu-Murambinda Road on 16/04/23 at 0630 hours. 12 people including the driver died.
"Police details are still attending to the accident. More details will be released in due course," police said.
The tragic incident follows a blood Easter holiday in which at least 30 people were killed in 288 countrywide road traffic accidents recorded over the just religious holiday.
Source - zimive