Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Independence makes no sense to a people still suffering!

by Tendai Ruben Mbofana
3 hrs ago | Views
During my short two-year stint in South Africa, between 2008 and 2010, I worked with two NGOs (non-governmental organizations) - whose main focus was with the less privileged.

The first one I was involved with was into HIV/AIDS community work - which worked with people living with the virus - ensuring that they accessed all the medical, emotional, and financial assistance they required.

The second NGO dealt with abused women - mainly concerned with providing them psycho-social support - on top of more practical interventions, such as safe houses, referrals to law enforcement, and whatever else deemed necessary.

In this work, there were some peculiar experiences that I encountered, and found extremely troubling.

There were women who would flee, or be rescued, from abusive relationships - thereafter, provided with alternative accommodation, somewhere regarded as safe from their tormentors.

Of course, unsurprisingly, a few of these ladies would meet men who appeared loving and caring, in stark contrast with those they escaped from - thereby, eventually starting new relationships.

These women would, understandably, believe that they had been given a fresh start in life, and an opportunity to finally enjoy the fullness of love.

Nonetheless, in some cases, this was not to be - as their new lovers, who had initially appeared as saints - later proved just as abusive and diabolical, if not far worse than, their previous partners.

These 'knights in shining armor' were more like 'devils reeking sulphur and brimstone'!

In such circumstances, would it make any sense for these new lovers to continue portraying themselves as being better - even attempting to remind the women of just how abusive their exes were?

I witnessed it for myself, when a new partner - in most cases, having even helped the lady flee from the previous abusive relationship, and was at the forefront of seeking legal assistance for her to divorce her then husband - turned into an abuser himself.

However, in all the abuse, he still wanted to be seen as the 'savior', who should be credited with the lady's 'freedom'.

He actually perceived himself as having brought joy and happiness in the women's life - completely disregarding or dismissing the abuse and torture he was now meting out on her.

In fact, these new lovers became so paranoid and excessively possessive - perennially crippled by a fear of the lady either rekindling old flames with her ex, or running off with another person.

I am always reminded of these days in South Africa every time I hear those in power in Zimbabwe repeatedly reminding the nation of the oppression of colonialism - while, at the same time, parading themselves as our 'messiahs', of whom we should eternally be indebted.

As we draw closer to 18th April, this self-importance reaches depraved new levels - as the ruling elite intensifies their delusion that we are supposed to be 'enjoying the fruits of independence'.

We are reminded, day in and day out, of just how 'evil' the Rhodesians were - with program after program on state-controlled television, incessantly telling us of these dastardly acts of 'savagery, segregation and subjugation'.

As I intently listen to all these tales - which inevitably become intolerable and, quite frankly, nauseating - I wonder how these messages are expected to mean anything to ordinary Zimbabweans, whose lives and livelihoods have hardly improved under this so-called 'independence'.

Are the vast majority of this country not suffering just as, if not worse, than in Rhodesia?

Surely, how many of us are better off in 'independent Zimbabwe' than they were under Rhodesia?

How can we be 'enjoying the fruits of independence' when half the population is living in extreme poverty, with two thirds of the workforce earning below the poverty datum line?

Are we expected to be celebrating and 'enjoying the fruits of independence' when millions can not afford three meals a day - with 60 per cent of the population reportedly lacking a nutritional balanced diet?

What is there to enjoy when our young ones have no hope for the future - in a country lacking meaningful opportunities - save for street vending, prostitution or thievery?

Are we better off today, when we are still reliant on learning and health care institutions built in the same Rhodesia we are told was 'evil' - which, nevertheless, today lie on the verge of collapse?

What is there to be beholden to the post-independence regime for - when rural areas are in the same state and shape as they were in the 1960s and 1970s, if not worse - lacking any semblance of development?

In actual fact, Zimbabwe's rural areas are arguably the most underdeveloped compared to her nearest cousins, South Africa and Namibia - whose citizens already enjoy access to reliable electricity and potable water in their homes, with decent schools and medical centers nearby - something we can only dream of here.

Yet, these two countries attained their independence much later than Zimbabwe - which common sense dictates should actually be behind us in terms of development - if our 'independence' was all that it is touted to be!

Nonetheless, those in power are the godfathers and godmothers of plundering our vast natural resources - which we should be using to uplift the lives of ordinary citizens, and developing our country.

We are losing an estimated US$100 million a month to gold smuggling - as witnessed in the recent 'Gold Mafia' Al Jazeera undercover investigation - through our post-independence leaders, who are more concerned about enriching themselves, than the people they are supposed to be leading.

We are not even factoring in what Zimbabwe is being prejudiced through the illicit sale of our diamonds, lithium and other precious minerals.

When it comes to human rights - there is very little to celebrate in 'independent Zimbabwe'.

As a mater of fact, each time I listen to some people narrating their horrendous ordeals, through barbaric experiences they faced - in most cases, my initial assumption is that they are talking about what they went through under ZANU PF rule.

Only later, do I realize they are actually talking about Rhodesia - which just goes to show how life in post-independence Zimbabwe is harrowing for those who dare oppose or challenge the ruling establishment.

As such, for what reason should we be celebrating our 'independence', as if our lives and livelihoods had actually improved?

The brutal truth is that - just as the new lover I mentioned earlier - life for ordinary Zimbabweans, under our 'saviors' has becomes even more terrible and terrifying

We are now abused far worse than before and there is absolutely nothing to 'enjoy'.

- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate, writer, researcher, and social commentator. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com


Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana

Comments


Must Read

WATCH: Navigating Masiyephambili Drive in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 1059 Views

'Uneducated' politicians to be locked out of Zimbabwe councils

11 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Mnangagwa allies humiliated

11 hrs ago | 2812 Views

2 CCC veteran MPs walks away from Chamisa?

11 hrs ago | 3351 Views

2 die in bus accident

11 hrs ago | 798 Views

Without churches, Zanu-PF will not win polls, says Cleric

11 hrs ago | 984 Views

Zimbabwe invites more airlines to Kariba

11 hrs ago | 371 Views

Fifa delegation to meet Kamambo?

11 hrs ago | 753 Views

Fringe political outfit holds primary elections, congress

11 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mnangagwa should thank us, says Polad

11 hrs ago | 638 Views

Mthuli Ncube, Mangudya to face Parly grilling

11 hrs ago | 616 Views

Bogus sangomas con bereaving widow

11 hrs ago | 273 Views

Man dumps own baby at police station

11 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa makes Dr Masuka a non-constituency MP

11 hrs ago | 792 Views

Mamombe awaits passport ruling

11 hrs ago | 128 Views

Jonathan Moyo lampoons Former Zambian foreign minister over Gold Mafia saga

11 hrs ago | 946 Views

Zimbabwe bus accident kills 12 passengers

22 hrs ago | 2059 Views

SADC will not let Zanu PF 'continue' rigging elections. After 43 years of shamelessly endorsing rigged elections!

23 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Release the voters roll

23 hrs ago | 591 Views

Uebert Angel should never take Zimbabweans for fools!

23 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Is Zimbabwe a nation of liars and thieves?

23 hrs ago | 731 Views

'I'm working for investor-friendly environment" insist Mnangagwa. Watch again Al Jazeera Gold Mafia. I rest my case!

23 hrs ago | 731 Views

Grace Mugabe accused of smuggling ivory, diamonds without her husband's knowledge

16 Apr 2023 at 09:41hrs | 1998 Views

Attempt to dupe political victims backfires

16 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 1549 Views

Bees sting man to death

16 Apr 2023 at 09:01hrs | 1073 Views

Thabo Bester's R3,5m Mercedes still stuck in Beitbridge

16 Apr 2023 at 08:57hrs | 1668 Views

Zanu-PF reruns results out tomorrow

16 Apr 2023 at 08:57hrs | 835 Views

Massive staff turnover hits Zimbabwe's National Prosecuting Authority

16 Apr 2023 at 08:56hrs | 666 Views

'Al Jazeera documentary an attempt to sully Zimbabwe'

16 Apr 2023 at 08:55hrs | 1323 Views

Mthuli Ncube now offering free driving lessons

16 Apr 2023 at 08:38hrs | 1445 Views

Mthwakazi says it's not divisive

16 Apr 2023 at 08:38hrs | 364 Views

Ex-ZPRA commander speaks on arrest ordeal

16 Apr 2023 at 08:37hrs | 864 Views

Chief laments village's neglect

16 Apr 2023 at 08:37hrs | 229 Views

Chamisa meets Sadc team over polls

16 Apr 2023 at 08:34hrs | 758 Views

Soldier accused of faking payslips

16 Apr 2023 at 08:33hrs | 322 Views

Man arrested for saying Mnangagwa will lose

16 Apr 2023 at 08:33hrs | 981 Views

Aspiring Zanu-PF MP spends weekend in jail over money laundering

16 Apr 2023 at 08:33hrs | 257 Views

Man fails to pay for child's upkeep

16 Apr 2023 at 08:32hrs | 131 Views

RBZ boss speaks on looming exit

16 Apr 2023 at 08:32hrs | 2304 Views

Auxilia Mnangagwa: A throw back to Grace Mugabe‘s hey day

16 Apr 2023 at 08:31hrs | 609 Views

Man bashed, cheats death over land

16 Apr 2023 at 08:29hrs | 245 Views

Zanu-PF splurges on 210 luxury cars for aspiring MPs

16 Apr 2023 at 08:13hrs | 1371 Views

Pressure Mounts on Mnangagwa Over Gold Mafia

16 Apr 2023 at 08:03hrs | 7411 Views

Psychiatric Hospitals in Zimbabwe Oversubscribed with Drug Addicts

16 Apr 2023 at 07:52hrs | 288 Views

Mthuli Ncube drills 24 boreholes in Cowdray Park

16 Apr 2023 at 07:41hrs | 566 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa installs Chief Maduna

16 Apr 2023 at 07:26hrs | 572 Views

Mnangagwa belongs to same group of chiefs and liberation fighter, Chiwenga says

16 Apr 2023 at 07:15hrs | 839 Views

Woman refuses to breastfeed baby in protest punishing cheating hubby

16 Apr 2023 at 06:44hrs | 501 Views

Zimbabwean wins Two Oceans Marathon

15 Apr 2023 at 21:02hrs | 697 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days