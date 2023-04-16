Zimbabwe accident declared national disaster

News / National

by Staff reporter

Government has declared the Chivhu bus accident a national disaster.This follows a fatal road accident at the 5-kilometre peg along the Chivhu-Murambinda Road where a Timboom bus crashed, killing 12 people on the spot and another one died while admitted in Chivhu Hospital.Today, a high powered delegation, led by Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona toured the accident scene, paid a visit to the injured who are admitted at Chivhu Hospital, and also consoled the bereaved families.He was accompanied by Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East Dr Aplonia Munzverengi as well as officials from Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development and members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, among others.Speaking to the media from Chivhu Hospital, Minister Mhona said Government will urgently put measures to ensure motorists adhere to road rules and regulations to save lives.Preliminary investigations indicate the Timboom accident was caused by speeding.