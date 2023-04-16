Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa officially accepts invitation to King Charles coronation

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has officially accepted an invitation to attend the coronation of King Charles III in the UK on 6 May as Zimbabwe continues to make headway in its engagement and re-engagement initiatives.

The Head of State and Government confirmed the development on his official Twitter account today.

"I'm most excited to announce that I have accepted an invitation to the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III. Yesterday I met with the British Ambassador, Melanie Robinson. We also discussed trade, investment, and the special relationship between Zimbabwe and the UK," tweeted the President.


Source - The Herald

