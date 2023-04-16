Latest News Editor's Choice


Insimbi Zezhwane line up shows in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
SOUTH African-based fast-rising Rhumba band Insimbi Zezhwane have lined up four shows in the country to satisfy their entertainment-starved fans.

The band is holding its first show in Magwe/Mafuku in Gwanda today.

From Gwanda, the band will move to Inyathi where they will celebrate Independence Day.

Insimbi Zezhwane will test their popularity in Bulawayo on Saturday when they play at the Palace Hotel before moving to their home turf in Tsholotsho where they will play at the Tsholotsho Business Centre on Sunday.

The group`s bassist Meluleki Brema Moyo said the group is planning more shows in the country.

"We are pleased with the support we get from our fans and wish to give them more shows even during the year. The only challenge is that we are based in South Africa, but we are working on moving home so that we will be able to play in various places without any limits. For this leg of our shows, we are doing mostly sponsored shows, but we hope to expand when we come back later in the year," said Meluleki.

Insimbi Zezhwane is one of the fastest-growing Rhumba bands and is very popular with fans due to its unique take on the popular genre.

Their last album Umshosha Phansi featured the hit GPS which was one of the most played songs during the festive season.

The group`s band manager Bahlanu Sagqumo Sibanda said three of the shows are sponsored except for the Tsholotsho one urged fans to come in their numbers to see what the group has in store for them.

