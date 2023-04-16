Cheating magistrate, interpreter suspended

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Mutoko magistrate Rumbidzai Mhandu and her interpreter Simon Chuma who are accused of cheating and causing drama at court after Chuma's wife caused a scene recently have been suspended, Bulawayo24.com has learntSources close to investigations told Bulawayo24.com that the two were given suspension letters on Saturday.Allegations are that Mhandu was about to wed a couple when her interpreter, Chuma's wife stormed into her office shouting at the magistrate thereby causing a scene.Court business went to a standstill after Chuma's wife made an outburst that forced the wedding couple to demand another magistrate for a marriage officer.People had to bei driven to the car park of the court to avoid further embarrassment to the magistrate and the interpreter.Chuma's wife claimed that her husband was now staying with Mhandu and the car that Chuma uses to carry her to and from work is hers."This husband snatcher is being carried in my car by my husband and he has since left our matrimonial home to stay with her, this kind of behaviour is not good for a magistrate," she fumed.Judicial Services Commission (JSC) spokesperson did not answer calls from this news crew.