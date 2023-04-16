Latest News Editor's Choice


Takeaway owner scalds customer, jailed

by Simbarashe Sithole
31 mins ago | Views
A Mazowe-based takeaway owner who scalded his customer over a relish dispute has been jailed by Concession Magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware today.

Kudakwashe Mwaisepi pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to one year behind bars.

The magistrate conditionally suspended the sentence and slapped him with 210 hours of community service.

The court heard that on March 23 around 8pm Mwaisepi had a misunderstanding with Gideon Kamupunga over relish.

Mwaisepi became furious and poured hot water on Kamupunga's face and hands.

After scalding him he further assaulted Kamupunga with open hands all over the body.

Kamupunga wept bitterly in pain before filing a police report.



Source - Byo24News

