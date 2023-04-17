Latest News Editor's Choice


Man bashes wife over money

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago
A 34-YEAR-OLD Concession man is in soup after he allegedly bashed his wife during a money dispute.

Wellington Mupariwa pleaded not guilty to the charge before Concession magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware yesterday.

The state alleged on April 15 Mupariwa was sleeping with his wife and demanded his money which he had given to her for safekeeping.

The wife refused to give him the money and he became violent.

He assaulted her all over her body with fists and booted feet.

The wife cried for help and neighbours came to her rescue.

The matter was reported to the police and Mupariwa was arrested.

Precious Khanye represented the case and it continues on May 2.

Source - Byo24News

