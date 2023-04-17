Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Vendor axed and robbed

by Staff reporter
35 mins ago | Views
A MAN from Bulawayo's Sizinda suburb was rushed to hospital after he was mercilessly axed on the head by armed robbers who robbed him of his wares while he was walking home in the evening.

The incident occurred on 17 April shortly after 630PM and was confirmed by Bulawayo Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube.

"We would like to discourage community members from walking through secluded places during the evening because they would be putting their lives at risk. When one is late at home, it's better to board a taxi or a Kombi. And they must not board unregistered vehicles commonly known as Mushikashika because most of those vehicles are used by criminals and they would risk being robbed of their valuables," he said.

A neighbour who declined to be named, said Misheck Mashanda (45) who is a vendor, knocked off from his vending site and walked from town to his home. While he was crossing a railway track to his home three robbers attacked him with an axe.

"They attacked him three times- twice on the head and once on the shoulder leaving him lying on the ground bleeding. Shortly after that he fell unconscious. They took a case of Mahewu, a cellphone and US $35 before they fled," said the neighbour.

His two neighbours stumbled on him and phoned his family.

"He wasn't speaking, but he was breathing a bit. His family phoned an ambulance and he was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical attention. He is slowly recovering," said the neighbour.

Source - The Chroncile
More on: #Vendor, #Axe, #Robbed

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe govt charms war collaborators ahead of 2023 general elections

24 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwean gold dealer claims to be well-protected

25 mins ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa gets paid by a bullion dealer every two weeks?

25 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa wife's official meddling intensifies

25 mins ago | 29 Views

Bosso lift Uhuru Cup

26 mins ago | 47 Views

Mugabe's son issued with a warrant of arrest

30 mins ago | 32 Views

South Africa cop arrested during attempt to book Frank Buyanga out of jail

30 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa's son to stand as Zanu-PF MP

30 mins ago | 34 Views

Charumbira in sexual assault storm

31 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa backtracks on free education

32 mins ago | 12 Views

Sikhala to be keep behind bars till after the elections?

32 mins ago | 12 Views

Vapostori4ED pledge 2,3m votes to Zanu-PF

32 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu-PF candidate 'buses' rural voters to urban constituency

33 mins ago | 11 Views

Pachedu's Gold Mafia demo flops

33 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe govt trampling on labour laws, says US

34 mins ago | 8 Views

5-man gang robs hitchhikers

34 mins ago | 13 Views

Man bashes wife over money

8 hrs ago | 533 Views

Mnangagwa orders Langa to withdraw from ZANU PF primary elections

20 hrs ago | 3217 Views

Takeaway owner scalds customer, jailed

21 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Man breaks company property to see ex-girlfriend

21 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Cheating magistrate, interpreter suspended

21 hrs ago | 2402 Views

Zim Independence Celebrations paraded amid unaddressed workers' grievances

22 hrs ago | 495 Views

Andrew Langa forced out of Zanu-PF's Insiza South rerun?

22 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Chamisa's CCC urged to be transparent to avoid poll violence

22 hrs ago | 803 Views

Insimbi Zezhwane line up shows in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 211 Views

Bosso, Dynamos in Uhuru Cup final road show

22 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses newspaper claims

22 hrs ago | 533 Views

Mnangagwa officially accepts invitation to King Charles coronation

22 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwe accident declared national disaster

22 hrs ago | 431 Views

Independence makes no sense to a people still suffering!

17 Apr 2023 at 14:13hrs | 1782 Views

WATCH: Navigating Masiyephambili Drive in Bulawayo

17 Apr 2023 at 09:13hrs | 1731 Views

'Uneducated' politicians to be locked out of Zimbabwe councils

17 Apr 2023 at 06:45hrs | 1829 Views

Mnangagwa allies humiliated

17 Apr 2023 at 06:22hrs | 3864 Views

2 CCC veteran MPs walks away from Chamisa?

17 Apr 2023 at 06:22hrs | 4543 Views

2 die in bus accident

17 Apr 2023 at 06:21hrs | 1029 Views

Without churches, Zanu-PF will not win polls, says Cleric

17 Apr 2023 at 06:21hrs | 1328 Views

Zimbabwe invites more airlines to Kariba

17 Apr 2023 at 06:21hrs | 441 Views

Fifa delegation to meet Kamambo?

17 Apr 2023 at 06:20hrs | 1071 Views

Fringe political outfit holds primary elections, congress

17 Apr 2023 at 06:20hrs | 324 Views

Mnangagwa should thank us, says Polad

17 Apr 2023 at 06:20hrs | 868 Views

Mthuli Ncube, Mangudya to face Parly grilling

17 Apr 2023 at 06:19hrs | 779 Views

Bogus sangomas con bereaving widow

17 Apr 2023 at 06:19hrs | 372 Views

Man dumps own baby at police station

17 Apr 2023 at 06:19hrs | 405 Views

Mnangagwa makes Dr Masuka a non-constituency MP

17 Apr 2023 at 06:18hrs | 988 Views

Mamombe awaits passport ruling

17 Apr 2023 at 06:18hrs | 156 Views

Jonathan Moyo lampoons Former Zambian foreign minister over Gold Mafia saga

17 Apr 2023 at 06:07hrs | 1478 Views

Zimbabwe bus accident kills 12 passengers

16 Apr 2023 at 19:38hrs | 2378 Views

SADC will not let Zanu PF 'continue' rigging elections. After 43 years of shamelessly endorsing rigged elections!

16 Apr 2023 at 18:52hrs | 1819 Views

Release the voters roll

16 Apr 2023 at 18:50hrs | 652 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days