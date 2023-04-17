Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Vapostori4ED pledge 2,3m votes to Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
CONTROVERSIAL Vapostori4ED leader Moses Gwasira has pledged to mobilise 2,3 million votes for Zanu-PF in general elections slated for later this year.

Addressing members of the Mugodhi Apostolic Faith Church (MAFC) at a Passover gathering in Dorowa, Manicaland province, over the weekend, Gwasira said they have since mobilised sect members to register to vote.

Zanu-PF is targeting five million votes for President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the elections.

"As vapostori, we are going to contribute at least 2,3 million votes to Zanu-PF and President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the looming elections. We have the numbers, and I am happy that our members are registered voters," he said.

Vapostori4ED, is one of Zanu-PF's affiliates that are currently mobilising support for Mnangagwa ahead of the harmonised elections.

The affiliate has, however, quoted the ire of several activists who believe religious sects should not participate in political activities.

Meanwhile, the MAFC says it has joined the fight against drug and substance abuse.

MAFC leader Tony Sigauke said they were equally concerned about drug and substance abuse.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe govt charms war collaborators ahead of 2023 general elections

24 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwean gold dealer claims to be well-protected

24 mins ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa gets paid by a bullion dealer every two weeks?

24 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa wife's official meddling intensifies

25 mins ago | 29 Views

Bosso lift Uhuru Cup

25 mins ago | 47 Views

Mugabe's son issued with a warrant of arrest

29 mins ago | 31 Views

South Africa cop arrested during attempt to book Frank Buyanga out of jail

29 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa's son to stand as Zanu-PF MP

30 mins ago | 33 Views

Charumbira in sexual assault storm

31 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa backtracks on free education

31 mins ago | 12 Views

Sikhala to be keep behind bars till after the elections?

31 mins ago | 12 Views

Zanu-PF candidate 'buses' rural voters to urban constituency

32 mins ago | 11 Views

Pachedu's Gold Mafia demo flops

33 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe govt trampling on labour laws, says US

33 mins ago | 8 Views

5-man gang robs hitchhikers

34 mins ago | 13 Views

Vendor axed and robbed

34 mins ago | 8 Views

Man bashes wife over money

8 hrs ago | 533 Views

Mnangagwa orders Langa to withdraw from ZANU PF primary elections

20 hrs ago | 3216 Views

Takeaway owner scalds customer, jailed

21 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Man breaks company property to see ex-girlfriend

21 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Cheating magistrate, interpreter suspended

21 hrs ago | 2402 Views

Zim Independence Celebrations paraded amid unaddressed workers' grievances

22 hrs ago | 495 Views

Andrew Langa forced out of Zanu-PF's Insiza South rerun?

22 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Chamisa's CCC urged to be transparent to avoid poll violence

22 hrs ago | 803 Views

Insimbi Zezhwane line up shows in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 211 Views

Bosso, Dynamos in Uhuru Cup final road show

22 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses newspaper claims

22 hrs ago | 533 Views

Mnangagwa officially accepts invitation to King Charles coronation

22 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwe accident declared national disaster

22 hrs ago | 430 Views

Independence makes no sense to a people still suffering!

17 Apr 2023 at 14:13hrs | 1781 Views

WATCH: Navigating Masiyephambili Drive in Bulawayo

17 Apr 2023 at 09:13hrs | 1731 Views

'Uneducated' politicians to be locked out of Zimbabwe councils

17 Apr 2023 at 06:45hrs | 1829 Views

Mnangagwa allies humiliated

17 Apr 2023 at 06:22hrs | 3864 Views

2 CCC veteran MPs walks away from Chamisa?

17 Apr 2023 at 06:22hrs | 4543 Views

2 die in bus accident

17 Apr 2023 at 06:21hrs | 1029 Views

Without churches, Zanu-PF will not win polls, says Cleric

17 Apr 2023 at 06:21hrs | 1328 Views

Zimbabwe invites more airlines to Kariba

17 Apr 2023 at 06:21hrs | 441 Views

Fifa delegation to meet Kamambo?

17 Apr 2023 at 06:20hrs | 1071 Views

Fringe political outfit holds primary elections, congress

17 Apr 2023 at 06:20hrs | 324 Views

Mnangagwa should thank us, says Polad

17 Apr 2023 at 06:20hrs | 868 Views

Mthuli Ncube, Mangudya to face Parly grilling

17 Apr 2023 at 06:19hrs | 779 Views

Bogus sangomas con bereaving widow

17 Apr 2023 at 06:19hrs | 372 Views

Man dumps own baby at police station

17 Apr 2023 at 06:19hrs | 405 Views

Mnangagwa makes Dr Masuka a non-constituency MP

17 Apr 2023 at 06:18hrs | 988 Views

Mamombe awaits passport ruling

17 Apr 2023 at 06:18hrs | 156 Views

Jonathan Moyo lampoons Former Zambian foreign minister over Gold Mafia saga

17 Apr 2023 at 06:07hrs | 1478 Views

Zimbabwe bus accident kills 12 passengers

16 Apr 2023 at 19:38hrs | 2378 Views

SADC will not let Zanu PF 'continue' rigging elections. After 43 years of shamelessly endorsing rigged elections!

16 Apr 2023 at 18:52hrs | 1819 Views

Release the voters roll

16 Apr 2023 at 18:50hrs | 652 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days