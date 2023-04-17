Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa backtracks on free education

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday appeared to be backtracking on his government's pledge to roll out free education, saying only the vulnerable and people with disabilities would be catered for.

Mnangagwa told hundreds of schoolchildren drawn from all the country's provinces during a pre-Independence children's party held in Mt Darwin that only disadvantaged and children with disabilities would receive government support.

"My government will ensure policies and programmes that help the livelihoods of our children; this includes access to quality education, from different backgrounds, arts and culture," he said.

"My government will make resources available for disadvantaged children in primary and secondary schools including those with disabilities, this will lead to the full enjoyment of our independence by young people."

Government, driven by Zanu-PF's 2018 election manifesto, had pledged to roll out free education for all — a promise which has proved difficult to deliver. Mnangagwa yesterday, however committed to continue providing scholarships.

"The national presidential scholarship is supporting talented and underprivileged children so that they can also go to universities, I also thank other countries who are offering scholarships to our people," he said.

In line with this year's independence theme: Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, Mnangagwa called on schoolchildren not to aspire to leave the country for the West.

"Britain was built by the British, China was built by the Chinese, Germany by the Germans, Zimbabwe should be built by Zimbabweans.  Don't aspire to go to those countries built by others, stay here and build your own country," Mnangagwa said.

Many Zimbabweans have fled the country for greener pastures in the wake of a collapsing local economy.

The President also indicated that the country's vast minerals were well-placed to give the nation a better footing in development.

"We have those animals which fly, crawl, we have rivers, snakes, crocodile's, not me, but the real ones and minerals, so we must develop our country," he said.

Over the past few weeks, Zimbabwe has, however, been in the news over gold smuggling and money laundering, a subject Mnangagwa has completely avoided.

The nation today celebrates 43 years of independence ahead of general elections in a few months' time.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe govt charms war collaborators ahead of 2023 general elections

24 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwean gold dealer claims to be well-protected

25 mins ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa gets paid by a bullion dealer every two weeks?

25 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa wife's official meddling intensifies

25 mins ago | 29 Views

Bosso lift Uhuru Cup

26 mins ago | 47 Views

Mugabe's son issued with a warrant of arrest

30 mins ago | 32 Views

South Africa cop arrested during attempt to book Frank Buyanga out of jail

30 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa's son to stand as Zanu-PF MP

30 mins ago | 34 Views

Charumbira in sexual assault storm

31 mins ago | 22 Views

Sikhala to be keep behind bars till after the elections?

32 mins ago | 12 Views

Vapostori4ED pledge 2,3m votes to Zanu-PF

32 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu-PF candidate 'buses' rural voters to urban constituency

33 mins ago | 11 Views

Pachedu's Gold Mafia demo flops

33 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe govt trampling on labour laws, says US

34 mins ago | 8 Views

5-man gang robs hitchhikers

35 mins ago | 13 Views

Vendor axed and robbed

35 mins ago | 8 Views

Man bashes wife over money

8 hrs ago | 533 Views

Mnangagwa orders Langa to withdraw from ZANU PF primary elections

20 hrs ago | 3217 Views

Takeaway owner scalds customer, jailed

21 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Man breaks company property to see ex-girlfriend

21 hrs ago | 1426 Views

Cheating magistrate, interpreter suspended

21 hrs ago | 2402 Views

Zim Independence Celebrations paraded amid unaddressed workers' grievances

22 hrs ago | 495 Views

Andrew Langa forced out of Zanu-PF's Insiza South rerun?

22 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Chamisa's CCC urged to be transparent to avoid poll violence

22 hrs ago | 803 Views

Insimbi Zezhwane line up shows in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 211 Views

Bosso, Dynamos in Uhuru Cup final road show

22 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses newspaper claims

22 hrs ago | 533 Views

Mnangagwa officially accepts invitation to King Charles coronation

22 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwe accident declared national disaster

22 hrs ago | 431 Views

Independence makes no sense to a people still suffering!

17 Apr 2023 at 14:13hrs | 1782 Views

WATCH: Navigating Masiyephambili Drive in Bulawayo

17 Apr 2023 at 09:13hrs | 1731 Views

'Uneducated' politicians to be locked out of Zimbabwe councils

17 Apr 2023 at 06:45hrs | 1829 Views

Mnangagwa allies humiliated

17 Apr 2023 at 06:22hrs | 3864 Views

2 CCC veteran MPs walks away from Chamisa?

17 Apr 2023 at 06:22hrs | 4543 Views

2 die in bus accident

17 Apr 2023 at 06:21hrs | 1029 Views

Without churches, Zanu-PF will not win polls, says Cleric

17 Apr 2023 at 06:21hrs | 1328 Views

Zimbabwe invites more airlines to Kariba

17 Apr 2023 at 06:21hrs | 441 Views

Fifa delegation to meet Kamambo?

17 Apr 2023 at 06:20hrs | 1071 Views

Fringe political outfit holds primary elections, congress

17 Apr 2023 at 06:20hrs | 324 Views

Mnangagwa should thank us, says Polad

17 Apr 2023 at 06:20hrs | 868 Views

Mthuli Ncube, Mangudya to face Parly grilling

17 Apr 2023 at 06:19hrs | 779 Views

Bogus sangomas con bereaving widow

17 Apr 2023 at 06:19hrs | 372 Views

Man dumps own baby at police station

17 Apr 2023 at 06:19hrs | 405 Views

Mnangagwa makes Dr Masuka a non-constituency MP

17 Apr 2023 at 06:18hrs | 988 Views

Mamombe awaits passport ruling

17 Apr 2023 at 06:18hrs | 156 Views

Jonathan Moyo lampoons Former Zambian foreign minister over Gold Mafia saga

17 Apr 2023 at 06:07hrs | 1478 Views

Zimbabwe bus accident kills 12 passengers

16 Apr 2023 at 19:38hrs | 2378 Views

SADC will not let Zanu PF 'continue' rigging elections. After 43 years of shamelessly endorsing rigged elections!

16 Apr 2023 at 18:52hrs | 1819 Views

Release the voters roll

16 Apr 2023 at 18:50hrs | 652 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days