Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

South Africa cop arrested during attempt to book Frank Buyanga out of jail

by Staff reporter
34 mins ago | Views
A detective constable will appear in court, on charges of defeating the ends of justice. He was arrested by the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation Unit as he tried to book out Zimbabwean businessman Frank Buyanga from prison.

Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale said on Friday, the detective almost booked out the incarcerated Buyanga from the Johannesburg Correctional Services, purporting that he was going to do an investigation.

It was later revealed that the detective had no case on his hands linked to Buyanga, and the law enforcement agent was arrested.

"The constable's arrest emanated from a (case) of fraud and contravention of the Immigration Act against a foreign national businessman, Frank Buyanga who was charged on the 28 November, 2022, and subsequently refused bail as the accused was also wanted for kidnapping in his country of origin," Mogale said.

"It is alleged on Friday, 14 April, 2023, the investigation officer received a call from Johannesburg Correctional Services, notifying him that another police officer, a constable wants to book out the accused (Buyanga) for investigation."

The quick-thinking investigating officer immediately requested the prison warders to delay the detective constable, as he and his colleagues are on their way.

"Upon arrival, the constable from Mondeor detectives was presented and further questioned, where it was discovered that he had no case connected to the accused (Buyanga). The member has been arrested," Mogale said.

Buyanga, who was wanted by Zimbabwean authorities on charges including kidnapping, was arrested at an upmarket hotel in Sandton, Joburg, in November.

He was arrested by Interpol South Africa through the assistance of the SAPS National Intervention Unit in an early morning raid.

Buyanga was granted R150,000 bail by the Randburg Magistrate's Court on allegations of kidnapping his son in Harare in 2020 and on charges of contempt of court.

But Buyanga's freedom bid was dashed as he was immediately re-arrested, accused of breaching South African immigration laws.

At the time of Buyanga's arrest in November, the South African Police Service said the businessman is wanted by Zimbabwean authorities for kidnapping, robbery and three counts of contempt of court.

"The charges emanate from an incident which took place in April 2020 in Zimbabwe, where the suspect (Buyanga) kidnapped his next of kin and fled with him to South Africa.

"A warrant of arrest was immediately issued by Zimbabwean authorities after which a red notice was also issued by Interpol Harare," national SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said.

"Zimbabwe Independent", a weekly newspaper, reported that Buyanga had been involved in a child custody battle with his former girlfriend, Chantelle Muteswa for years.

Source - TimesLive
More on: #Buyanga, #Cop

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe govt charms war collaborators ahead of 2023 general elections

29 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwean gold dealer claims to be well-protected

29 mins ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa gets paid by a bullion dealer every two weeks?

29 mins ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa wife's official meddling intensifies

29 mins ago | 35 Views

Bosso lift Uhuru Cup

30 mins ago | 51 Views

Mugabe's son issued with a warrant of arrest

34 mins ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa's son to stand as Zanu-PF MP

35 mins ago | 40 Views

Charumbira in sexual assault storm

36 mins ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa backtracks on free education

36 mins ago | 15 Views

Sikhala to be keep behind bars till after the elections?

36 mins ago | 15 Views

Vapostori4ED pledge 2,3m votes to Zanu-PF

37 mins ago | 6 Views

Zanu-PF candidate 'buses' rural voters to urban constituency

37 mins ago | 12 Views

Pachedu's Gold Mafia demo flops

38 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe govt trampling on labour laws, says US

38 mins ago | 8 Views

5-man gang robs hitchhikers

39 mins ago | 13 Views

Vendor axed and robbed

39 mins ago | 9 Views

Man bashes wife over money

8 hrs ago | 533 Views

Mnangagwa orders Langa to withdraw from ZANU PF primary elections

21 hrs ago | 3221 Views

Takeaway owner scalds customer, jailed

21 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Man breaks company property to see ex-girlfriend

21 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Cheating magistrate, interpreter suspended

21 hrs ago | 2402 Views

Zim Independence Celebrations paraded amid unaddressed workers' grievances

22 hrs ago | 495 Views

Andrew Langa forced out of Zanu-PF's Insiza South rerun?

22 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Chamisa's CCC urged to be transparent to avoid poll violence

22 hrs ago | 803 Views

Insimbi Zezhwane line up shows in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 211 Views

Bosso, Dynamos in Uhuru Cup final road show

23 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses newspaper claims

23 hrs ago | 533 Views

Mnangagwa officially accepts invitation to King Charles coronation

23 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwe accident declared national disaster

23 hrs ago | 432 Views

Independence makes no sense to a people still suffering!

17 Apr 2023 at 14:13hrs | 1786 Views

WATCH: Navigating Masiyephambili Drive in Bulawayo

17 Apr 2023 at 09:13hrs | 1731 Views

'Uneducated' politicians to be locked out of Zimbabwe councils

17 Apr 2023 at 06:45hrs | 1829 Views

Mnangagwa allies humiliated

17 Apr 2023 at 06:22hrs | 3866 Views

2 CCC veteran MPs walks away from Chamisa?

17 Apr 2023 at 06:22hrs | 4543 Views

2 die in bus accident

17 Apr 2023 at 06:21hrs | 1030 Views

Without churches, Zanu-PF will not win polls, says Cleric

17 Apr 2023 at 06:21hrs | 1329 Views

Zimbabwe invites more airlines to Kariba

17 Apr 2023 at 06:21hrs | 441 Views

Fifa delegation to meet Kamambo?

17 Apr 2023 at 06:20hrs | 1071 Views

Fringe political outfit holds primary elections, congress

17 Apr 2023 at 06:20hrs | 324 Views

Mnangagwa should thank us, says Polad

17 Apr 2023 at 06:20hrs | 868 Views

Mthuli Ncube, Mangudya to face Parly grilling

17 Apr 2023 at 06:19hrs | 779 Views

Bogus sangomas con bereaving widow

17 Apr 2023 at 06:19hrs | 372 Views

Man dumps own baby at police station

17 Apr 2023 at 06:19hrs | 405 Views

Mnangagwa makes Dr Masuka a non-constituency MP

17 Apr 2023 at 06:18hrs | 988 Views

Mamombe awaits passport ruling

17 Apr 2023 at 06:18hrs | 156 Views

Jonathan Moyo lampoons Former Zambian foreign minister over Gold Mafia saga

17 Apr 2023 at 06:07hrs | 1478 Views

Zimbabwe bus accident kills 12 passengers

16 Apr 2023 at 19:38hrs | 2379 Views

SADC will not let Zanu PF 'continue' rigging elections. After 43 years of shamelessly endorsing rigged elections!

16 Apr 2023 at 18:52hrs | 1819 Views

Release the voters roll

16 Apr 2023 at 18:50hrs | 652 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days