South Africa cop arrested during attempt to book Frank Buyanga out of jail

News / National

A detective constable will appear in court, on charges of defeating the ends of justice. He was arrested by the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation Unit as he tried to book out Zimbabwean businessman Frank Buyanga from prison.Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale said on Friday, the detective almost booked out the incarcerated Buyanga from the Johannesburg Correctional Services, purporting that he was going to do an investigation.It was later revealed that the detective had no case on his hands linked to Buyanga, and the law enforcement agent was arrested."The constable's arrest emanated from a (case) of fraud and contravention of the Immigration Act against a foreign national businessman, Frank Buyanga who was charged on the 28 November, 2022, and subsequently refused bail as the accused was also wanted for kidnapping in his country of origin," Mogale said."It is alleged on Friday, 14 April, 2023, the investigation officer received a call from Johannesburg Correctional Services, notifying him that another police officer, a constable wants to book out the accused (Buyanga) for investigation."The quick-thinking investigating officer immediately requested the prison warders to delay the detective constable, as he and his colleagues are on their way."Upon arrival, the constable from Mondeor detectives was presented and further questioned, where it was discovered that he had no case connected to the accused (Buyanga). The member has been arrested," Mogale said.Buyanga, who was wanted by Zimbabwean authorities on charges including kidnapping, was arrested at an upmarket hotel in Sandton, Joburg, in November.He was arrested by Interpol South Africa through the assistance of the SAPS National Intervention Unit in an early morning raid.Buyanga was granted R150,000 bail by the Randburg Magistrate's Court on allegations of kidnapping his son in Harare in 2020 and on charges of contempt of court.But Buyanga's freedom bid was dashed as he was immediately re-arrested, accused of breaching South African immigration laws.At the time of Buyanga's arrest in November, the South African Police Service said the businessman is wanted by Zimbabwean authorities for kidnapping, robbery and three counts of contempt of court."The charges emanate from an incident which took place in April 2020 in Zimbabwe, where the suspect (Buyanga) kidnapped his next of kin and fled with him to South Africa."A warrant of arrest was immediately issued by Zimbabwean authorities after which a red notice was also issued by Interpol Harare," national SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said."Zimbabwe Independent", a weekly newspaper, reported that Buyanga had been involved in a child custody battle with his former girlfriend, Chantelle Muteswa for years.