Bosso lift Uhuru Cup

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club have successfully defended the Independence Cup after beating Dynamos 5-3 on penalties in the final played at Mount Darwin High School.The match had ended 0-0 M 90 minutes and headed for penalties where 8osso were sharp with all their five spot kicks on target.Dynamos only scored three of their penalties with one by Ghanaian Emmanuel Paga off-target.Highlanders finished with 10 players on the field after defender Andrew Mbeba was shown a straight card fora needless tackle on Dynamos player.