Mop-up registration for Zimsec candidates

THE Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council is running a one-week mop-up registration for the November O-level and A-level examinations to catch late entries from examination centres, after regular registration closed last Friday.This comes after Zimsec sent a circular to all examination centres on January 31 detailing examination fees for the June and November examinations, and the closing dates.November O and A-level examination registration closed on April 14, but now Zimsec has announced that there is a last chance from May 8 to May 12 to allow centres to ensure that all their candidates have been registered for the November examinations."Examination registration fees during that window are pegged according to the normal registration," Zimsec said."The registration fees are accepted in the currency parents and guardians are comfortable paying in. For parents who wish to pay in Zimbabwe dollars, payments will be made at the prevailing exchange rate which will be communicated on Friday May 5."Payments for the examination fees should not be paid directly into Zimsec accounts by individual parents. Candidates or parents should make payments to the centre of registration for forward remission to Zimsec."Zimsec said the window period was open only for individual candidates who would have failed to meet the April 14 deadline and not for whole centres.