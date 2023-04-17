Zanu-PF newcomers raring to uplift party

News / National

THE recent Zanu-PF primary elections ushered in five new faces in Matabeleland South province that would be vying for national assembly seats in this year's harmonised elections.For them this is an opportune time to strengthen the party.Thusani Ndou will be representing the party in Beitbridge West, Lungisani Ncube in Gwanda North, Omphile Marupi in Gwanda South, Sindisiwe Nleya in Mangwe and Fisani Moyo in Gwanda Tshitaudze.They will be joining veteran politicians who have managed to maintain the party's dominance in the province in successive elections.These include Albert Nguluvhe in Beitbridge East Constituency, Edgar Moyo in Matobo, Soul Ncube in Matobo-Mangwe, Farai Taruvinga in Insiza North, Levi Mayihlome in Umzingwane and Spare Sithole in Insiza South.Marupi said his main task is to build on the foundation laid by his predecessors."The fact that I have taken over the reigns doesn't mean the start of parallel work but it will be a continuation. The Zanu-PF party is a united party which is concerned with grooming a new crop of leaders that will continue with the work which was started by our fathers. At the core of it all is ensuring that different phases of leadership in the party spearhead development in the country," he said."The party elders crafted Vision 2030 and initiated the work towards attainment of the vision. As a new crop of leaders we are prepared to carry forward this work. We will be mainly feeding off what our elders have already laid for us.The wisdom and experience of our party elders coupled with our strength and innovative strategies will help to grow the nation."Marupi said incorporating veteran leaders and new comers within party leadership is crucial in ensuring continuity of the party. He said this has over the years helped ensure that the revolutionary party remains strong and in power.Marupi said as a new breed of leaders, they had to come up with new strategies and innovative ways to bring development to communities.Ndou said he was honoured by the confidence party members had shown in him.He said it is an indication that Zanu-PF members at constituency level and the party's leadership at national level had trust in his leadership.Ndou said the development works that are being carried out by the Zanu-PF Government under the visionary leadership of President Mnangagwa has helped to lay a solid foundation for him."Our Zanu-PF Government has done its fair share in the community and it still continues to do so and now as an ambassador of the party in my constituency I have to carry the work further. In my constituency there is a history of three urban wards which are known to belong to the opposition."My target is to work extra hard to change this narrative and I'm glad that already I'm seeing some change. People need improved service delivery and this is what they will get under the Zanu-PF leadership," he said.Ndou said as he moves to represent the party, he understands the importance of comradeship in strengthening the party.He said he is looking forward to learning a lot from his fellow comrades and he is looking forward to their support.Ndou said the province is rich with knowledgeable veterans which the new players could learn from.Lungisani Ncube said his time to represent the party has come at an opportune time as he feels there is a lot of development he can bring.He said the full support of all party members is crucial as no man can work alone."I may be the one chosen to represent the party but I value the input of my cadres and this work requires team work and a united front. My target is to ensure a clean sweep in my constituency. The President should win resoundingly, all local authority seats should go to the revolutionary party and I also have to win the Parliamentary seat for my party," he said."In order to achieve these targets, I need to work extra hard and the work has already started. We have to point people in the right direction so that they may see that their revolutionary gains are only safe if Zanu-PF is in power."Nleya said it is a privilege for her to represent the party for the first time at constituency level.She said her desire is to build on the support base which has been established by her predecessors. Nleya said the party has grown so much in her constituency over the past years."The Zanu-PF party already has a strong base in this constituency and I am to make it even stronger," she said.Moyo said work has started to ensure that the party wins the Parliamentary seat which is under the opposition.He said he aims to cover every part of the constituency as he raises awareness on the development work that has been done by the revolutionary party under the leadership of President Mnangagwa."One of the greatest tools of garnering support is raising awareness. Some people are not aware of the work that is being done by the revolutionary party and they need to be informed. People have to know about the great works being done under the Second Republic. My main goal is to garner as much support for the party and to ensure that I bring this constituency back home," he said.