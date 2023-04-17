Only 47,1% of would-be drivers pass road tests

News / National

by Staff reporter

AT least 47,1 percent of would-be drivers managed to pass competency tests last year, statistics from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development show.According to the 2018-2022 Transport Statistics report, a total of 283 017 citizens attempted to get the certificate and only 133 018 managed to pass.In Bulawayo province, only 37,5 percent of the 17 102 people who enrolled passed, while 38,3 percent of those registered in Matabeleland North passed with 37,9 percent from 16 183 candidates passing in Matabeleland South.Harare had the highest number of candidates at 108 515 and only 49,8 of those managed to pass the competency test while Mashonaland Central had the least candidates at 7 938. Of those, 34,2 percent passed the test.Presenting the report, Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) director-general, Mr Taguma Mahonde said a year-on-year comparison of total road traffic accidents reported reflects a 16,1 percent increase in the numbers from 45 307 in 2021 to 52 585 in 2022."In all provinces except Mashonaland East (63,3 percent) and Manicaland (63,5 percent), proportions of candidates who passed the certificate of competence tests in 2022, were less than fifty percent. The number of deaths due to road traffic accidents declined by 4.5 percent from 553 in the third quarter of 2022 to 528 in the fourth quarter," said Mr Mahonde.The 2018-2022 Transport Statistics report was compiled using administrative data obtained from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Central Vehicle Registry (CVR), Zimbabwe Republic Police Headquarters (ZRP), Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) and the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ).The same report also shows that over six million passengers passed through the country's airports between 2018 and last year with Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport and Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport recording the highest increases in the past year.Additionally, last year, 50 640 flights were registered reflecting a percentage increase of 52,3 percent compared to 33 254 flights in 2021.Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport saw 146 628 passengers using the facility, up from 80 290 in 2021 and 37 594 in 2020.Between 2018 and 2022, the cumulative number of passengers was 569 244.