Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

New hotel launches in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Environmental Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry minister Mangaliso Ndhlovu praised the Sterling Group for investing into the tourism sector.

THE Sterling Group of Hotels last week officially launched its 46-roomed hotel in Bulawayo as the city prepares for the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair to be held next week.

Environmental Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry minister Mangaliso Ndhlovu praised the Sterling Group for investing into the tourism sector.

"I am informed that there are other investors seriously exploring other opportunities in Bulawayo and its immediate environs. These include a combination of local and foreign investors," Ndhlovu said.

"Moreso, as a show of confidence in destination Zimbabwe, more international tourism brands are warming up to having their presence in Zimbabwe with Bulawayo being one of the investment destinations earmarked for development.

He described the development as a testament to the fact that the country's tourism sector is on a positive trajectory for growth and development.

Ndhlovu said the group's total investment outlay on the three projects that are in Harare, Mvurwi and Bulawayo is estimated to be around US$6 million.

Sterling Group managing director Shaurai Manyika said their journey picked up momentum during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These are times of visionary leadership and times when we look into the future and think creatively to come up with solutions that move us in one direction. This is the thinking and mindset which motivated Sterling Hotels to expand its operations into Matabeleland, starting with Bulawayo," Manyika said.

Source - Southern Eye
More on: #Hotel, #Bulawayo, #Launch

Comments


Must Read

PHOTO: Mnangagwa, Mujuru hugs

2 hrs ago | 981 Views

Mnangagwa taunts 'rogue' NGOs

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Teachers dragged to pro-Mnangagwa workshops

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimboy hits back at Nadia Nakai

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Chamisa calls for Sikhala's release in Independence message

3 hrs ago | 483 Views

11 CCC candidates are nominated to challenge Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Court conviction haunts Tendai Biti

3 hrs ago | 781 Views

Chamisa's supporters 'hijacks' Zanu-PF campaign platforms

3 hrs ago | 908 Views

'Mnangagwa allies' defeat inconsequential'

3 hrs ago | 352 Views

US claims to be committed to cordial relations with Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabweans in the UK hold 'Gold Mafia' protests

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

Munetsi picked for top French award

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwean author to turn book into cartoon series

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe 'regime change' NGOs put on notice

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

'75% of Zimbabwe's registered voters eager to vote'

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

'Sadc must ensure credible Zimbabwe polls'

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Govt departmental heads need indoctrination, says War vet

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

BCC parking company breaks silence

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Midlands murder cases rile traditional leaders

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

'Suspending elections illegal'

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Outcry over rude Bulawayo council clinic staff

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Only 47,1% of would-be drivers pass road tests

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF newcomers raring to uplift party

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Bus driver on the run after fatal crash

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

Man seeks US$24,000 for heart surgery

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mamombe's passport application dismissed

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mop-up registration for Zimsec candidates

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe govt charms war collaborators ahead of 2023 general elections

14 hrs ago | 768 Views

Zimbabwean gold dealer claims to be well-protected

14 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mnangagwa gets paid by a bullion dealer every two weeks?

14 hrs ago | 991 Views

Mnangagwa wife's official meddling intensifies

14 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Bosso lift Uhuru Cup

14 hrs ago | 656 Views

Mugabe's son issued with a warrant of arrest

14 hrs ago | 993 Views

South Africa cop arrested during attempt to book Frank Buyanga out of jail

14 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mnangagwa's son to stand as Zanu-PF MP

14 hrs ago | 359 Views

Charumbira in sexual assault storm

14 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mnangagwa backtracks on free education

14 hrs ago | 99 Views

Sikhala to be keep behind bars till after the elections?

14 hrs ago | 147 Views

Vapostori4ED pledge 2,3m votes to Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zanu-PF candidate 'buses' rural voters to urban constituency

14 hrs ago | 152 Views

Pachedu's Gold Mafia demo flops

14 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe govt trampling on labour laws, says US

14 hrs ago | 82 Views

5-man gang robs hitchhikers

14 hrs ago | 139 Views

Vendor axed and robbed

14 hrs ago | 132 Views

Man bashes wife over money

22 hrs ago | 642 Views

Mnangagwa orders Langa to withdraw from ZANU PF primary elections

17 Apr 2023 at 23:59hrs | 3885 Views

Takeaway owner scalds customer, jailed

17 Apr 2023 at 23:53hrs | 1662 Views

Man breaks company property to see ex-girlfriend

17 Apr 2023 at 23:51hrs | 1575 Views

Cheating magistrate, interpreter suspended

17 Apr 2023 at 23:48hrs | 2856 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days