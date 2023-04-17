Midlands murder cases rile traditional leaders

News / National

by Staff reporter

TRADITIONAL leaders in the Midlands province have expressed concern over rising cases of murder involving artisanal miners and villagers.Chief Gwesela from Gokwe recently told the Southern Eye that an average of five people die per week at Joel Growth Point due to stabbing.He, however, said he had engaged the police in the area to help control the situation."We are very much worried as chiefs in this province about the rate at which people are killing each other here. At least four or five people are killed each week in cases involving artisanal miners," Chief Gwesela said."They fight over ladies of the night while under the influence of alcohol. There are four of us here namely; chiefs Samambwa, Ntabeni, Malisa and me, and we have taken stringent measures to curb this abnormality."He said the murder cases involved mostly the youth. The traditional leader said they had ordered all parents whose children are found guilty of murder to pay four beasts."Anyone who kills is fined four beasts, parents of the accused have to pay two beasts to the offended, the other two for cleansing the community."Parents have become strict on their children because one cannot be in problems due to a child who has become uncontrollable," he said.Chief Gwesela said such measures have helped to bring down the cases.