Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC parking company breaks silence

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
TENDY Three Investments (TTI), which is in charge of managing vehicle parking business in Bulawayo central business district, has broken its silence over accusations that its billing system is irregular.

For some time now the company has been under fire from motorists who have been calling on the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) to revoke the TTI contract, accusing the company of overcharging for parking and clamping. TTI hardly responded to this and many other allegations made against it.

A disgruntled motorist, James Nerutanga, recently took TTI and council to court after he was issued a parking ticket while he had a valid prepaid parking disk.

The local authority agreed to pay $80 000 when he sued it.

Another motorist recently told the Southern Eye that she was charged for parking while she was in her house.

TTI spokesperson Caroline Nleya denied the allegations saying: "TTI is committed to ensuring efficient and transparent service to the residents of Bulawayo and our parking marshals are obliged to log all vehicles within the city limits in their designated precincts.

"Our system is an online one which relies on Global System for mobile communication network providers to synchronise on site transactions with the back office."

Nleya said the TTI system did not allow a vehicle to be logged more than once.

"In instances where the network is down due to load shedding and other reasons, our system uses an offline mode which allows all transactions to be localised to the respective marshals," she said.

"Our system has never been down since the inception of the project. We are not aware of the details of this particular case, but our system allows for the completion of transactions while offline," she said.

A high-ranking official from Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association, who asked not to be named, said residents would soon take action against BCC if the situation is not resolved.

Council spokesperson Bongiwe Ngwenya did not respond to questions sent to her.

Source - newsday
More on: #Bcc, #Silence, #Parking

Comments


Must Read

PHOTO: Mnangagwa, Mujuru hugs

2 hrs ago | 985 Views

Mnangagwa taunts 'rogue' NGOs

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Teachers dragged to pro-Mnangagwa workshops

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimboy hits back at Nadia Nakai

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Chamisa calls for Sikhala's release in Independence message

3 hrs ago | 483 Views

11 CCC candidates are nominated to challenge Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Court conviction haunts Tendai Biti

3 hrs ago | 782 Views

Chamisa's supporters 'hijacks' Zanu-PF campaign platforms

3 hrs ago | 911 Views

'Mnangagwa allies' defeat inconsequential'

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

US claims to be committed to cordial relations with Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabweans in the UK hold 'Gold Mafia' protests

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

Munetsi picked for top French award

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwean author to turn book into cartoon series

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe 'regime change' NGOs put on notice

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

'75% of Zimbabwe's registered voters eager to vote'

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

'Sadc must ensure credible Zimbabwe polls'

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Govt departmental heads need indoctrination, says War vet

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Midlands murder cases rile traditional leaders

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

'Suspending elections illegal'

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Outcry over rude Bulawayo council clinic staff

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

New hotel launches in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Only 47,1% of would-be drivers pass road tests

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF newcomers raring to uplift party

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Bus driver on the run after fatal crash

3 hrs ago | 294 Views

Man seeks US$24,000 for heart surgery

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mamombe's passport application dismissed

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mop-up registration for Zimsec candidates

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe govt charms war collaborators ahead of 2023 general elections

14 hrs ago | 768 Views

Zimbabwean gold dealer claims to be well-protected

14 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mnangagwa gets paid by a bullion dealer every two weeks?

14 hrs ago | 991 Views

Mnangagwa wife's official meddling intensifies

14 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Bosso lift Uhuru Cup

14 hrs ago | 658 Views

Mugabe's son issued with a warrant of arrest

14 hrs ago | 993 Views

South Africa cop arrested during attempt to book Frank Buyanga out of jail

14 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mnangagwa's son to stand as Zanu-PF MP

14 hrs ago | 359 Views

Charumbira in sexual assault storm

14 hrs ago | 297 Views

Mnangagwa backtracks on free education

14 hrs ago | 99 Views

Sikhala to be keep behind bars till after the elections?

14 hrs ago | 147 Views

Vapostori4ED pledge 2,3m votes to Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zanu-PF candidate 'buses' rural voters to urban constituency

14 hrs ago | 152 Views

Pachedu's Gold Mafia demo flops

14 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe govt trampling on labour laws, says US

14 hrs ago | 82 Views

5-man gang robs hitchhikers

14 hrs ago | 139 Views

Vendor axed and robbed

14 hrs ago | 132 Views

Man bashes wife over money

22 hrs ago | 642 Views

Mnangagwa orders Langa to withdraw from ZANU PF primary elections

17 Apr 2023 at 23:59hrs | 3885 Views

Takeaway owner scalds customer, jailed

17 Apr 2023 at 23:53hrs | 1662 Views

Man breaks company property to see ex-girlfriend

17 Apr 2023 at 23:51hrs | 1575 Views

Cheating magistrate, interpreter suspended

17 Apr 2023 at 23:48hrs | 2857 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days