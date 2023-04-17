'Sadc must ensure credible Zimbabwe polls'

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiCz) has pleaded with the Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) Electoral Advisory Council to urge authorities to conduct free and fair elections.The council was recently in the country meeting several stakeholders including Citizens Coalition for Change leader, Nelson Chamisa, to gauge progress made ahead of the July or August elections.CiCZ spokesperson Obert Masaraure, told NewsDay that Zimbabwe deserved credible elections."We insist that the coup must be cured before the next election. Our Chapter 12 institutions must be freed from capture; our State media must be reformed; (and) our laws should be aligned to the Constitution," Masaraure said."Political violence should be eliminated from our politics and the judiciary and the police should act in an impartial manner. We are calling for Sadc mediation to help Zimbabwe dialogue on ways of holding free and fair elections before the election is held."During the meeting with Sadc electoral advisor Likhwa Dlamini, Chamisa complained about the country's uneven electoral field which favours the ruling Zanu-PF party.