Munetsi picked for top French award

News / National

by Staff reporter

WARRIORS midfielder Marshal Munetsi has been shortlisted for the prestigious Marc-Vivien Foé Prize award by C (RFI).Eleven players, including Munetsi have been shortlisted for the award which was previously won by Lens star player Seko Fofana.The winner will be selected by a panel of journalists who focus on French and African soccer, with the winner set to be announced on May 30.The 11 finalists include Munetsi's teammate and Morocco defender Abdelhamid Yunis and Mama Balde of Troyes and Guinea-Bissau.Mohamed Camara of Mali and Monaco, Senegalese Habib Diallo, Seko Fofana, Achiraf Hakimi, Chancel Mbemba, Terem Moffi, Hamari Traore and Salis Samed complete the list of finalists.If Munetsi wins, he will become the first Zimbabwean to get the Marc-Vivien Foé award.The Marc-Vivien Foé award was set up in honour of the late Marc-Vivien Foé and is given to the best player who represents an African national football team in Ligue 1.The award has previously been won by the likes of Andre Ayew, Soufiane Boufal, Gervinho, Karl Toko Ekambi, Gael Kakuta and Victor Osimhen, among others.Undoubtedly, being a finalist for the coveted prize comes as an important milestone for Munetsi whose stock continues to rise in France.This season, Munetsi has scored six goals, while providing three assists in the 29 matches he featured in all French competitions.Munetsi was recently appointed into the influential FIFPRO Global Players Council, a global union for professional football players tasked to defend the rights and interests of footballers.Back home, Munetsi has been at the forefront of calling the country's football authorities to order following a Fédération Internationale de Football Association ban on local football after the Sports and Recreation Commission suspended the Zifa board over a litany of charges.