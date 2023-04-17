Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabweans in the UK hold 'Gold Mafia' protests

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
DOZENS of Zimbabweans based in the United Kingdom (UK) yesterday protested at the Zimbabwe and United Arab Emirates embassies in London demanding the arrest of all those implicated in a recent gold smuggling and money laundering documentary produced by Al Jazeeranews.com

The placard-waving protesters accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of being reluctant to arrest his allies implicated in the alleged scam.

"Arrest the Gold Mafia," one of the placards read.

Co-ordinator of the protests, Patricia Chinyoka, told NewsDay that they will continue piling pressure for the arrest of the 'Gold Mafia' kingpins.

"We are expecting the UAE to investigate all those implicated in the Al Jazeera documentary. Tomorrow we are going to have a vigil for Hon (Job) Sikhala where we will be joined by the British MPs," Chinyoka added.

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere hailed the protesters for shaming Mnangagwa.

"While we honour Independence Day, we are mindful that the 43-year-old bad governance crisis has rendered the liberation promise empty," Mahere told NewsDay.

"The #GoldMafia exposé continues a sad pattern of a rich nation being poorly managed and looted by political elites at the expense of the citizens. This is not the Zimbabwe that the citizens had hoped for.

"We urge every citizen to ensure that they perform their civic duty by voting en-masse in the coming election for ethical, competent leaders who will usher in a new great Zimbabwe with dignity, prosperity and freedom for all."

Zanu-PF UK executive member Xavier Muneyi Muzukuru Zavare said the protesters were not patriotic Zimbabweans.

"What they are doing is very shameful and embarrassing. It's like desecrating the graves of their and our ancestors. That's mocking the great job done by the ancestors," Zavare said.

"You can't choose one's wedding day or to remember a late person to introduce your own story. Nowhere in the world do you find people not respecting their country's independence day.

"We are quite surprised if these people are Zimbabweans or Rhodesians. It's shameful because most of these Zimbabweans are led by a Rhodie who recently said on Twitter and their Change Radio that there is no Independence."

Government has since indicated that it would investigate the allegations made by Al Jazeera.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

PHOTO: Mnangagwa, Mujuru hugs

2 hrs ago | 978 Views

Mnangagwa taunts 'rogue' NGOs

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Teachers dragged to pro-Mnangagwa workshops

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimboy hits back at Nadia Nakai

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Chamisa calls for Sikhala's release in Independence message

3 hrs ago | 483 Views

11 CCC candidates are nominated to challenge Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Court conviction haunts Tendai Biti

3 hrs ago | 780 Views

Chamisa's supporters 'hijacks' Zanu-PF campaign platforms

3 hrs ago | 908 Views

'Mnangagwa allies' defeat inconsequential'

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

US claims to be committed to cordial relations with Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Munetsi picked for top French award

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwean author to turn book into cartoon series

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe 'regime change' NGOs put on notice

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

'75% of Zimbabwe's registered voters eager to vote'

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

'Sadc must ensure credible Zimbabwe polls'

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Govt departmental heads need indoctrination, says War vet

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

BCC parking company breaks silence

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Midlands murder cases rile traditional leaders

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

'Suspending elections illegal'

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Outcry over rude Bulawayo council clinic staff

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

New hotel launches in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Only 47,1% of would-be drivers pass road tests

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF newcomers raring to uplift party

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Bus driver on the run after fatal crash

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

Man seeks US$24,000 for heart surgery

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mamombe's passport application dismissed

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mop-up registration for Zimsec candidates

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe govt charms war collaborators ahead of 2023 general elections

14 hrs ago | 768 Views

Zimbabwean gold dealer claims to be well-protected

14 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mnangagwa gets paid by a bullion dealer every two weeks?

14 hrs ago | 991 Views

Mnangagwa wife's official meddling intensifies

14 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Bosso lift Uhuru Cup

14 hrs ago | 656 Views

Mugabe's son issued with a warrant of arrest

14 hrs ago | 993 Views

South Africa cop arrested during attempt to book Frank Buyanga out of jail

14 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mnangagwa's son to stand as Zanu-PF MP

14 hrs ago | 359 Views

Charumbira in sexual assault storm

14 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mnangagwa backtracks on free education

14 hrs ago | 99 Views

Sikhala to be keep behind bars till after the elections?

14 hrs ago | 147 Views

Vapostori4ED pledge 2,3m votes to Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zanu-PF candidate 'buses' rural voters to urban constituency

14 hrs ago | 152 Views

Pachedu's Gold Mafia demo flops

14 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe govt trampling on labour laws, says US

14 hrs ago | 82 Views

5-man gang robs hitchhikers

14 hrs ago | 139 Views

Vendor axed and robbed

14 hrs ago | 132 Views

Man bashes wife over money

22 hrs ago | 641 Views

Mnangagwa orders Langa to withdraw from ZANU PF primary elections

17 Apr 2023 at 23:59hrs | 3883 Views

Takeaway owner scalds customer, jailed

17 Apr 2023 at 23:53hrs | 1662 Views

Man breaks company property to see ex-girlfriend

17 Apr 2023 at 23:51hrs | 1575 Views

Cheating magistrate, interpreter suspended

17 Apr 2023 at 23:48hrs | 2856 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days