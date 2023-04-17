US claims to be committed to cordial relations with Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE United States government has urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration to respect human rights and promote engagement and cordial relations with the West.The superpower made the remarks through its Secretary of State Antony Blinken in an Independence Day congratulatory message."On behalf of the government of the United States of America, I congratulate the Zimbabwean people as you celebrate the 43rd anniversary of your Independence," Blinken said."The United States remains committed to standing with the people of Zimbabwe, as we have since your Independence in 1980, to work together to promote democratic institutions, equitable economic growth, public health and food security."Zimbabwe has the chance to set itself on a path to promote citizen engagement and to respect human rights. We will continue to support the people of Zimbabwe to live longer, more prosperous and healthier lives."As you celebrate your Independence, please know that our friendship with the Zimbabwean people endures."Several government officials are on the US sanctions list for corruption and abusing human rights. The embargoes are renewed annually.The US has on numerous occasions accused the Zanu-PF regime of gross human rights abuses.