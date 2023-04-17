Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's supporters 'hijacks' Zanu-PF campaign platforms

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters have allegedly hijacked the ruling Zanu-PF party's constituency WhatsApp groups to campaign for their leader Nelson Chamisa.

As a result, Zanu-PF has abandoned some of its WhatsApp groups after it emerged that the opposition had infiltrated the campaign platforms. Zanu-PF leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa had created several WhatsApp groups after clandestinely obtaining voters' mobile numbers to canvass for votes.

According to information gathered by NewsDay, CCC members joined Zanu-PF constituency-based WhatsApp groups, which were open to all registered voters, and started campaigning for Chamisa.

Some of the opposition participants criticised Mnangagwa over the Gold Mafia exposè which named some of his close allies as kingpins in gold smuggling and money laundering.

The description of one of the groups was later changed to Chamisa chete chete (Chamisa only).

Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa accused CCC supporters of cyber-bullying.

"We are being trolled. They are infiltrating our software. The WhatsApp groups were created by some Zanu-PF members who wanted to interact with the people on behalf of the President. We have the support of people. Cyber war games against Zanu-PF won't work," Mutsvangwa said.

"It will not affect the outcome of the poll. There are hardly a million on social media. Majority of Zimbabweans don't have smart phones, especially in rural areas so social media won't be effective to remove Zanu-PF. Social media is not our main baattlefront. It is just a sideshow."

But CCC youth spokesperson Stephen Chuma said Mutsvangwa's outbursts were misdirected.

"It shows the dominance of our party. The social, political and economic crisis that is bedevilling the country has no political boundaries. It is affecting everyone regardless of political affiliation. That is why everyone has become CCC. In the end, change is inevitable," Chuma said.

The unsolicited Mnangagwa campaign text messages have sparked controversy with some stakeholders accusing the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) and Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of leaking details of registered voters to Zanu-PF.

Zec officials recently refuted the claims.

The Media Institute of Southern Africa last week confronted Potraz demanding answers on how Zanu-PF was accessing citizens' personal data, including phone numbers, to canvass for votes.

Source - newsday
More on: #Chamisa, #Zanu-pf, #Ccc

Comments


Must Read

PHOTO: Mnangagwa, Mujuru hugs

2 hrs ago | 998 Views

Mnangagwa taunts 'rogue' NGOs

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Teachers dragged to pro-Mnangagwa workshops

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zimboy hits back at Nadia Nakai

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Chamisa calls for Sikhala's release in Independence message

3 hrs ago | 483 Views

11 CCC candidates are nominated to challenge Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Court conviction haunts Tendai Biti

3 hrs ago | 785 Views

'Mnangagwa allies' defeat inconsequential'

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

US claims to be committed to cordial relations with Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabweans in the UK hold 'Gold Mafia' protests

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

Munetsi picked for top French award

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwean author to turn book into cartoon series

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe 'regime change' NGOs put on notice

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

'75% of Zimbabwe's registered voters eager to vote'

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

'Sadc must ensure credible Zimbabwe polls'

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Govt departmental heads need indoctrination, says War vet

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

BCC parking company breaks silence

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Midlands murder cases rile traditional leaders

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

'Suspending elections illegal'

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Outcry over rude Bulawayo council clinic staff

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

New hotel launches in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Only 47,1% of would-be drivers pass road tests

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zanu-PF newcomers raring to uplift party

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Bus driver on the run after fatal crash

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Man seeks US$24,000 for heart surgery

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mamombe's passport application dismissed

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mop-up registration for Zimsec candidates

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe govt charms war collaborators ahead of 2023 general elections

14 hrs ago | 768 Views

Zimbabwean gold dealer claims to be well-protected

14 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Mnangagwa gets paid by a bullion dealer every two weeks?

14 hrs ago | 994 Views

Mnangagwa wife's official meddling intensifies

14 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Bosso lift Uhuru Cup

14 hrs ago | 660 Views

Mugabe's son issued with a warrant of arrest

14 hrs ago | 996 Views

South Africa cop arrested during attempt to book Frank Buyanga out of jail

14 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mnangagwa's son to stand as Zanu-PF MP

14 hrs ago | 361 Views

Charumbira in sexual assault storm

14 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mnangagwa backtracks on free education

14 hrs ago | 99 Views

Sikhala to be keep behind bars till after the elections?

14 hrs ago | 147 Views

Vapostori4ED pledge 2,3m votes to Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zanu-PF candidate 'buses' rural voters to urban constituency

14 hrs ago | 152 Views

Pachedu's Gold Mafia demo flops

14 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe govt trampling on labour laws, says US

14 hrs ago | 82 Views

5-man gang robs hitchhikers

14 hrs ago | 139 Views

Vendor axed and robbed

14 hrs ago | 132 Views

Man bashes wife over money

22 hrs ago | 643 Views

Mnangagwa orders Langa to withdraw from ZANU PF primary elections

17 Apr 2023 at 23:59hrs | 3886 Views

Takeaway owner scalds customer, jailed

17 Apr 2023 at 23:53hrs | 1662 Views

Man breaks company property to see ex-girlfriend

17 Apr 2023 at 23:51hrs | 1575 Views

Cheating magistrate, interpreter suspended

17 Apr 2023 at 23:48hrs | 2857 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days