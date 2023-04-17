Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

11 CCC candidates are nominated to challenge Mthuli Ncube

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
The Nelson Chamisa-led Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) is in a dilemma amid reports that the party's Citizen Independent Selection Panel (CISP) is failing to resolve the Cowdray Park nominations where eleven (11) parliamentary candidates have been nominated to represent the party in the forthcoming elections, Zim Morning Post reported.

Insiders told this publication that a resolution has to be made so that at least one candidate represents the party and that the other nominated candidates support the selected candidate.

"We are in a dilemma because we are not sure what criteria to use so that the other 10 nominated candidates are dropped," said a close source.

"There is a danger that those who will be dropped may contest as independent candidates and this will split the votes," the source said.

CCC avoided primary elections and employed the untested candidate nomination process where party members nominate their preferred candidates.

While the process, on paper, sounds noble, it has so many challenges which may lead to chaos and voter apathy if not properly resolved.

In Cowdray Park, former MDC-T vice president Thokozani Khupe is among the other 10 candidates who will contest against Zanu PF candidate and Finance minister Mthuli Ncube.

Another source said a few candidates will be asked to pave way for new comers (Fresh blood) who want to be in parliament.

"A few sitting MPs will be sent to Senate so that they pave way for fresh blood in the lower House," opined the source adding "We hope they will accept to join the Senate."

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostellos Sibanda was, however, upbeat about the new process of selecting candidates saying it reflects the notion that power comes from the people.

"This is the first time Zimbabweans are experiencing what it means to exercise their power in candidate selection," Sibanda said.

"We have nominations for all councillors, senators and members of parliament. We are deriving this power from the people. This is their thing (Chinhu chavo ichi).

"The people, even in Zanu PF's former strongholds, are very clear that they now want change and change is imminent. We are the next government," he said.

Source - Zim Morning Post

