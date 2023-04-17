Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa calls for Sikhala's release in Independence message

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has described post independent Zimbabwe as characterised by bad governance which rendered the liberation promise empty as the country marks 43 years of sovereignty.

In a statement, CCC national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the premised prosperity is yet to be seen as the country is currently riddled with scandals of corruption and human rights violations.

"As election day beckons, we are mindful that the 43-year old bad governance crisis has rendered the Liberation promise empty. Our aspirations for Zimbabwe are yet to be realized," Mahere said.

"The latest corruption expose betrays a sad pattern of a rich nation being poorly managed and looted by political elites at the expense of the citizens.

"Like every other corruption scandal that has preceded it over the last 43 years, it is an indictment on the liberation dream and the promise of independence. This is not the Zimbabwe that the citizens had hoped for."

Mahere urged the electorate to exercise their constitutional rights and participate in the coming general elections.

"We urge every citizen to ensure that they perform their civic duty by voting en masse in the coming election for ethical, competent leaders who will usher in a New Great Zimbabwe with dignity, prosperity and freedom for all."

Mahere said CCC acknowledged the role of liberation fighters and the importance of sacrifices that were made to liberate Zimbabwe.

She added: "As a citizens' movement, the Citizens' Coalition for Change acknowledges the effort and sacrifices of the soldiers, war veterans, war collaborators and citizens, living and departed, who contributed to attaining the liberation of our nation from colonial rule.

"We acknowledge and respect all national processes that relate to the history and legacy of Zimbabwe as this is the collective definition of our identity as a people."

CCC leader bemoaned the continued persecution of opposition members in a free Zimbabwe.

"We salute the gallant citizens who fought for our independence. That independence is yet to come. It's not yet Uhuru. True Independence, a happy and prosperous Zimbabwe for everyone is definitely coming. All citizens, political prisoners, Job Sikhala, must be free," Chamisa said on Twitter.




Source - New Zimbabwe

Comments


