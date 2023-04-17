Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimboy hits back at Nadia Nakai

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Music promoter and Changamire Festival Awards founder Jackson ‘Zimboy' Muchechetere has hit back at Nadia Nakai who ranted about being used without any payment when the South African-based Zimbabwean rapper flew in for a recent awards ceremony.

Muchechetere accused the Imma Boss chanter for failure to meet contractual obligations when she was invited to the awards as a special guest and performer.

Nakai took to her Instagram to pour out her frustrations against the promoter she branded a con artist and scammer.

"@jacksondezimboy is a con artist! Don't work with him. Ever! And that's on perierriod! What he's put me through! Hai never again! The amount of DM'S I've got since my post telling me how much of a scammer he is! Like wow, bro!" said the rapper.

In response, Muchechetere said Nakai failed to understand her contractual agreement.

"There was a collaboration between Karma (a club in Harare) and Changamire Awards.

"Nakai was supposed to do the Changamire awards and then do a second show for Karma so that she can create more money from the trip. I personally organised that for her.

"We booked Nadia Nakai to walk the red carpet and be at the awards ceremony which was slated for 7 to 11 pm.

"I think she failed to understand that she was the major highlight of the awards night, she changed her flight from morning to evening and this was where all problems started as she came late.

"If you're bringing an artist you want everyone to see that they're in the country, take her around town and to the radio.

"Sponsors pulled out as she did not stand behind their logos during the red carpet."

Zimboy said he still had respect for the rapper despite her alleged attempts to discredit him on social media.

"We were never going to complain about Nadia failing to meet her obligations had she not thrown tantrums online, that was not professional but we understand where she is coming from emotionally and we still support her.

"I have worked with her late boyfriend AKA, we brought him to Zimbabwe in 2014 at Zim Gardens and had a wonderful show.

"We've hosted Costa Tich last year, Destruction Boys, DJ Tira, and artists from Zambia amongst many others and there have never been any complaints."

Source - zimlive
More on: #Zimboy, #Nadia, #Nakai

Most Popular In 7 Days