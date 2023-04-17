Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teachers dragged to pro-Mnangagwa workshops

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
School teachers in Matabeleland say they have been forced to attend what unions feel are Zanu PF indoctrination workshops organised under the partisan #Teachers4ED banner.

The workshops, according to sources, are being facilitated by army officers and Zanu PF officials.

Schools in Insiza district, Matabeleland South were reportedly forced to each provide two teachers while it was also made compulsory for headmasters and their deputies to attend.

The workshop took place at Pangani Training Centre in Filabusi from April 14 to 15.

According to sources, schools were forced to pay an attendance fee of US$25 per teacher while a fee of just US$5 was accepted from those already carrying #Teachers4ED identification cards.

#Teachers4ED, named around President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa's initials, is a platform formed by pro-Zanu PF individuals to rally support for the Zimbabwe incumbent's reelections ambitions.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one schoolteacher who attended the Filabusi workshop said attendees were taken through Zanu PF ideology and the educators' role towards organising support for Mnangagwa in elections due not later than August this year.

"We were lectured about party ideology, the Zimbabwe economy, and our role as teachers in the upcoming elections.

"They said we need to influence the general populace to vote for the ruling party.

"We were taught party slogans and philosophy, socialism with Zimbabwean characteristics adopted from both Russia and China and harnessing national heritage for economic development," said the teacher.

Education Ministry spokespersons could not be readily reached for comment.

The launch of the #Teachers4ED union has raised renewed fears of intimidation and possible rigging in upcoming general elections as teachers are usually hired by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission as polling officers.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has condemned the #Teachers4ED's bid to turn educators into Zanu PF loyalists.

"ARTUZ condemns the politicisation of the public service, politicisation which is being championed by the ED outfits," said the outspoken teachers group in a statement.

"Civil servants should be non-partisan so that they will impartially serve all citizens.

"The siphoning of financial resources by the Teachers4ED is scandalous and must be stopped."

ARTUZ urged parents to consider suing school heads if they divert school funds towards financing patently partisan programmes.

The Teachers4ED group is a carbon copy of various more groups outside the teaching profession that have been formed to drum up summon for Mnangagwa, whose job faces fierce contest from CCC opponent Nelson Chamisa.

Source - zimlive

Comments


Must Read

PHOTO: Mnangagwa, Mujuru hugs

2 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Mnangagwa taunts 'rogue' NGOs

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimboy hits back at Nadia Nakai

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa calls for Sikhala's release in Independence message

3 hrs ago | 483 Views

11 CCC candidates are nominated to challenge Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Court conviction haunts Tendai Biti

3 hrs ago | 786 Views

Chamisa's supporters 'hijacks' Zanu-PF campaign platforms

3 hrs ago | 915 Views

'Mnangagwa allies' defeat inconsequential'

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

US claims to be committed to cordial relations with Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabweans in the UK hold 'Gold Mafia' protests

3 hrs ago | 369 Views

Munetsi picked for top French award

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwean author to turn book into cartoon series

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe 'regime change' NGOs put on notice

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

'75% of Zimbabwe's registered voters eager to vote'

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

'Sadc must ensure credible Zimbabwe polls'

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Govt departmental heads need indoctrination, says War vet

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

BCC parking company breaks silence

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Midlands murder cases rile traditional leaders

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

'Suspending elections illegal'

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Outcry over rude Bulawayo council clinic staff

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

New hotel launches in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Only 47,1% of would-be drivers pass road tests

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zanu-PF newcomers raring to uplift party

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Bus driver on the run after fatal crash

4 hrs ago | 297 Views

Man seeks US$24,000 for heart surgery

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mamombe's passport application dismissed

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mop-up registration for Zimsec candidates

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe govt charms war collaborators ahead of 2023 general elections

14 hrs ago | 768 Views

Zimbabwean gold dealer claims to be well-protected

14 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Mnangagwa gets paid by a bullion dealer every two weeks?

14 hrs ago | 994 Views

Mnangagwa wife's official meddling intensifies

14 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Bosso lift Uhuru Cup

14 hrs ago | 660 Views

Mugabe's son issued with a warrant of arrest

14 hrs ago | 997 Views

South Africa cop arrested during attempt to book Frank Buyanga out of jail

14 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mnangagwa's son to stand as Zanu-PF MP

14 hrs ago | 361 Views

Charumbira in sexual assault storm

14 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mnangagwa backtracks on free education

14 hrs ago | 99 Views

Sikhala to be keep behind bars till after the elections?

14 hrs ago | 147 Views

Vapostori4ED pledge 2,3m votes to Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zanu-PF candidate 'buses' rural voters to urban constituency

14 hrs ago | 152 Views

Pachedu's Gold Mafia demo flops

14 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe govt trampling on labour laws, says US

14 hrs ago | 82 Views

5-man gang robs hitchhikers

14 hrs ago | 139 Views

Vendor axed and robbed

14 hrs ago | 132 Views

Man bashes wife over money

22 hrs ago | 643 Views

Mnangagwa orders Langa to withdraw from ZANU PF primary elections

17 Apr 2023 at 23:59hrs | 3887 Views

Takeaway owner scalds customer, jailed

17 Apr 2023 at 23:53hrs | 1662 Views

Man breaks company property to see ex-girlfriend

17 Apr 2023 at 23:51hrs | 1575 Views

Cheating magistrate, interpreter suspended

17 Apr 2023 at 23:48hrs | 2857 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days